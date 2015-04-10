Dejero Introduces LIVE+ EnGo, a Compact and Modular Transmitter for Remote Video Acquisition

Transmitter Can Be Camera-Mounted or Body-Worn to Deliver Outstanding HD Pictures With Extremely Low Latency, From Any Remote Location

WATERLOO, Ontario -- April 7, 2015 -- Dejero, an innovator in the remote acquisition, cloud management, and multiscreen distribution of professional live video over IP, today announced the launch of LIVE+ EnGo, a compact camera-mounted or wearable transmitter for remote video acquisition. LIVE+ EnGo encodes H.264 video and transmits it over multiple IP networks to deliver exceptional picture quality with extremely low latency. Its modular design enables the attachment of swappable wireless modules to customize LIVE+ EnGo to the locally available wireless network infrastructure, and for use around the world.

"As the newest addition to our LIVE+ Platform of easy-to-use mobile transmitters, servers, software, and cloud services, LIVE+ EnGo is the perfect solution for mobile video contribution professionals who require agility and versatility," said Brian Cram, CEO of Dejero. "Compact, modular, and simple to use, LIVE+ EnGo uses cellular, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and portable satellite connectivity for reliable live broadcasts from virtually anywhere -- even from a moving vehicle. The solution is ideal for newsgathering, sports coverage, and any type of remote live-event broadcasting."

Camera-mounted or body-worn, the LIVE+ EnGo frees the operator from worrying about cables to trip over, making it fast and easy to move to different locations. The unit can be connected to any SDI or HDMI camera, and with the push of a single button, the system immediately detects video input and format, as well as available network connections, enabling the operator to go live quickly. Its intuitive touch screen interface provides confidence monitoring, status information, and easy operation, and it facilitates separate initiation of live and record functions.

The LIVE+ EnGo can bond up to eight network connections including 3G/4G/LTE, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and portable satellite. The system's high-performance wireless modules and dual-band MIMO integrated Wi-Fi capabilities ensure fast broadband connectivity.

Additional features include internal storage for up to 40 hours of HD recording, a display port video output, integrated Bluetooth connectivity, and external USB ports. The LIVE+ EnGo is powered from a single Gold Mount or V-mount video camera battery. It also includes an internal battery to power the camera and accessories, allowing the operator to hot swap the external battery.

Dejero's newly introduced LIVE+ Control cloud management tool gives studio technicians the ability to geolocate, monitor performance, and remotely control a fleet of LIVE+ EnGo transmitters from any Web browser. They can also preview incoming feeds and route both live and recorded content to on-air playout and online distribution workflows.

Dejero will showcase LIVE+ EnGo along with the full LIVE+ Platform in booth N1009 at the 2015 NAB Show. More information about Dejero and its complete product family is available at www.dejero.com.

# # #

About Dejero

Dejero simplifies the remote acquisition, cloud management, and multiscreen distribution of professional live video over IP. Its LIVE+ Platform enables broadcasters, media organizations, and mobile production companies to reliably reach their global TV, Web and mobile audiences instantly and cost-effectively. Dejero's proprietary cloud-based platform intelligently manages and bonds wired and wireless network connections to deliver broadcast-quality live video from virtually anywhere. Headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, Dejero is trusted for mobile video contribution around the globe. For more information, visit www.dejero.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Dejero/Dejero-LIVEplusEnGo.zip

Photo Caption: Dejero LIVE+ EnGo, Compact and Modular Transmitter for Remote Video Acquisition