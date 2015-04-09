Sanken introduces New CSR-2 Shotgun Mic at NAB 2015

Sanken Microphones is introducing at NAB 2015 the new CSR-2 shotgun microphone. The CSR-2 combines the long acoustic tube and proprietary rectangular capsule design for super-sharp directivity with a unique switchable rejection of the mid and low frequency range on the side and rear. In the off position, the switch provides a wider image and a warmer room tone.



Sanken's original square capsule design optimizes space efficiency in a long acoustic tube, making the CSR-2 a unique microphone that focuses on the sound source, even at some distance. This high degree of directionality and flexibility is accomplished by using line microphone technology for narrow-angle directivity while canceling background sensitivity with two capsules in the low-mid frequency range.



The CSR-2 delivers super sharp directivity over a wide frequency range, making it the ideal microphone to capture targeted sounds in location situations with noisy surrounding ambience or in tight spaces with unwanted wall reflections. In order to reduce the sensitivity at 90 degrees off-axis, the front capsule pattern is super-cardioid. It captures the low-mid frequencies that have a longer wavelength than the acoustic tube in the rear of the microphone, with no line microphone effects.



In addition, the CSR-2 uses a second-order pressure gradient array, comprised of two microphone capsules. Their output is added to the line (front) microphone signal when the rear rejection switch is in the "on" position to suppress low frequency background sensitivity.



A rich, natural sound makes the CSR-2 ideal for a wide range of uses, such as outdoor location sound, public interviews, sports, drama, variety shows, and much more.



Features

* Long Reach, Highly Directional Shotgun Microphone with Switchable Rear Rejection * Rich, Natural Tone with Wide-Frequency Response

* Flat frequency response beyond 20kHz.

* Easy to handle and operate using 48V Phantom power.



