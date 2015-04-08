Germany's Sommer cable GmbH Launches Sommer cable America

CEO Martin Ucik Heads New Division for the US, Canada and Mexico

Sommer cable GmbH, a leading Germany-based international designer and manufacturer of high-end Audio, Video, and IT cables and related products has opened its new subsidiary, Sommer cable America, Inc., in Santa Rosa, CA. Most of Sommer's more than 12,000 products can now be delivered within 5-10 business days to any American customer.



Newly appointed CEO Martin Ucik, who holds degrees in both Electrical Engineering and Business, heads the North American Sommer team. He will supervise all Sommer cable sales, marketing, order processing, and support activities in the US, Canada and Mexico while retaining a role as strategic business consultant with his former employer plus24.



Rainer Blanck, CEO of Sommer cable, announced, "Over the years we've worked with Martin and several other distribution partners in the US. When we decided to open our own North American subsidiary, we chose Martin as CEO because as a dual German/American citizen and with his extensive experience in building successful distribution businesses in Germany and the US, he was the ideal candidate. As the head of our new Sommer cable America team he will assure excellent customer relationships and long-term continuity."



Ucik adds, "After working with Sommer for many years, and specifically with US distributor plus24 since 2002, I have been offered this exciting opportunity to put my 35 years of industry and management experience in service of a great company and their American customers."



Jim Pace, owner and President of LA's Audio Intervisual Design and plus24 commented, "Martin has been a great asset in the growth of plus24. We are now looking forward to working with him in his new role as strategic business consultant for plus24 and CEO of Sommer cable America. Sommer has been a longtime vendor for our companies and also distributes our Brainstorm Electronics products line in Europe."



ABOUT SOMMER CABLE

Sommer cable Germany was founded in 1999 by classical musician and innovative entrepreneur Friedhelm Sommer and CEO/fellow musician Rainer Blanck. Together with cable engineering leader Pascal Miguet, they built Sommer cable into a thriving development and manufacturing company with a catalog of over 12,000 products for the A/V installation, pro-audio, broadcast, video, music, IT and HiFi market, with business partners in over 50 countries.



In 2015, Sommer cable America, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Sommer cable Germany, was established in Santa Rosa, CA by new CEO Martin Ucik. The new company will supply the North American markets with Sommer's wide range of innovative and high quality cable, connector, stage, PA, hardware, and Audio/Video installation and distribution products. Sommer offers a 500+ page printed catalog, which is also available for viewing online, and a b2b website where resellers can check availability of all products and will be able to place orders online later this year. http://www.sommercable.com/en



Visit Sommer cable at NAB 2015, April 13-16, Booth #C7549



Email: america@sommercable.com Tel.: +1-707-200-4020