DPA Microphones, Lectrosonics and Sound Devices to Host Second Sound Summit Event in Chicago

Chicago, IL (April 6, 2015)—On Wednesday, May 13, 2015 at the Cinespace Chicago Film Studios Ballroom on the west side of downtown Chicago, DPA Microphones, Lectrosonics and Sound Devices will host the Sound Summit, Chicago (www.thesoundsummit.org/chicago), the second of many being planned throughout the U.S. as an informal mixing and discussion event for the audio community.

These three manufacturers are on the cutting edge of professional location audio capture, with leading products commonly used in the field, including DPA’s d:screet™ 4061 and 4071 Miniature Microphones, d:screet™ Necklace Microphone and d:dicate™ 4017B Shotgun Microphone; Lectrosonics’ new L Series units, SSM "Super Slight" micro transmitter and SR Series receivers with SuperSlot™ compatibility; Sound Devices 688 Field Production Mixer with SL-6 SuperSlot™ accessory and the 970 64-Track Dante and MADI Audio Recorder.

The event will be held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., with short informational presentations from each of the manufacturers from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., followed by food, refreshments and social time. Presentations by location sound practitioners will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Representatives from all three companies will be available throughout the event to discuss the best practices for utilizing all three brands during a production.

“Following the open dialogue we had at our first event in Los Angeles, we recognize how valuable the Sound Summits are to our sound mixing user base and were inspired to improve and develop new products for, and communications to, the industry,” says Christian Poulsen, CEO of DPA Microphones. “We’re very much looking forward to this Chicago event, as well as future Sound Summits, such as the one planned for Atlanta later this year. We’re confident each one will only grow larger and more popular.”

“We're extremely excited to host the second Sound Summit event because it allows us to share ideas and learn from the community in a relaxed setting,” says Karl Winkler, Director of Business Development at Lectrosonics. “We anticipate the Chicago event to be very valuable and to be able to host future events in other large metropolitan areas in the coming year.”

“It’s always great to have the opportunity to get together with our users and peers to discuss and learn more about the current trends in sound mixing,” says Paul Isaacs, Vice President of Marketing and Product Design at Sound Devices. “The LA event exceeded our expectations and we can’t wait to meet with our current and potential customers from in and around Chicago.”

Chicago Film Studios Ballroom is located at 2621 W 15th Pl, Chicago, IL. To sign up for this free event, please register at http://www.thesoundsummit.org/chicago.

DPA Microphones is the leading Danish Professional Audio manufacturer of high-quality condenser microphone solutions for professional applications. DPA’s ultimate goal is to always provide its customers with the absolute finest possible microphone solutions for all its markets, which include live sound, installation, recording, theatre and broadcast. When it comes to the design process, DPA takes no shortcuts. Nor does the company compromise on its manufacturing process, which is done at the DPA factory in Denmark. As a result, DPA’s products are globally praised for their exceptional clarity and transparency, unparalleled specifications, supreme reliability and, above all, pure, uncolored and undistorted sound. For more information on DPA Microphones, please visit www.dpamicrophones.com.

Well respected within the film, broadcast, and theatre technical communities since 1971, Lectrosonics wireless microphone systems and audio processing products are used daily in mission-critical applications by audio engineers familiar with the company's dedication to quality, customer service, and innovation. Lectrosonics is a US manufacturer based in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. Visit the company online at www.lectrosonics.com.

Sound Devices, LLC designs and manufactures portable audio mixers, digital audio recorders and related equipment for feature film, episodic television, documentary, news-gathering, live event and acoustical test and measurement applications. Video Devices is a brand of Sound Devices for their digital video recorders and related products that address a range of multiple-source video productions, including fast-paced, mission-critical studio applications, live sports, live events, and mobile production.

Founded in 1998, the company designs and manufactures both brands from their Reedsburg, Wisconsin headquarters with additional offices in Madison, Wisconsin. For more information, visit the Sound Devices and Video Devices websites: www.sounddevices.com and www.videodevices.com.

