Florian Camerer to Give Keynote Speech at Audio Engineering Society 138th International Convention in Warsaw, Poland





— Keynote Speech “Zen and the Art of Listening” to explore intricacies of hearing and sound at AES138 Convention —



New York, NY, March 24, 2015 — The AES has announced that ORF (Austrian TV) sound engineer and loudness standards guru Florian Camerer will give the keynote speech during the opening ceremonies at the upcoming AES 138th International Convention, being held in Warsaw, Poland, May 7 – 10, 2015, at the Sofitel Victoria Hotel. As the home to a number of recording facilities, movie studios, broadcast and media production houses and more, Warsaw is the perfect setting for Poland’s first-ever AES Convention, hosting a wide range of Tutorials, Workshops, Engineering Briefs and Paper Sessions, along with Camerer’s keynote, which will take place at 13:00 on Thursday, May 7.

Camerer is longtime member of the AES and current Sound Engineer for ORF, the Austrian national public service broadcaster. He holds a position on the AES Technical Committee on Sound for Digital Cinema and Television, as well as on Standards Committees SC-02-08 (Audio File Transfer and Exchange) and SC-02-08-E (X212 HRTF file format). His keynote speech, titled “Zen and the Art of Listening,” will focus on aspects of true listening and communication as it applies to our daily lives.

As Camerer notes, “The world in 2015 is a noisy place. Car traffic, airplanes, construction sites, cellphone ringtones, music and Muzak everywhere. There is little chance to escape the constant beating of our eardrums. This has many consequences, not only for professional audio engineers, but for daily life, for relationships, for communication, for our sense of detail, for attentiveness, for subtlety. In this talk, focus will be put on raising the awareness for listening instead of hearing, for timing out instead of burning out, for opening the senses to receive something that is at the heart of communication since millennia: a story.”

“Florian has been one of the top generals in the loudness wars, and I’m looking forward to hearing his ideas on how we can build awareness for the importance of hearing, audio quality, and listening,” states AES Executive Director Bob Moses. “I expect this to be a very thought-provoking keynote speech!“

For additional Registration, Travel, and Program information on the 138th AES International Convention in Warsaw, or to get your FREE “Exhibits-Plus” badge, please visit http://www.aes.org/events/138/.