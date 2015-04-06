SONY OPTICAL DISC ARCHIVE DELIVERS WORKFLOW INNOVATION WITH STORAGEDNA

DNA Evolution Software Creates Turnkey Nearline and Archive

IRVINE, Calif., April 6, 2015 -- Sony is announcing the availability of StorageDNA's DNA Evolution software with support for Sony's Optical Disc Archive products. The combination of these technologies offers a turnkey nearline and archive storage solution providing long-term, reliable, and cost-effective archives for digital camera master content.

Unlike traditional LTO-based solutions, the Sony Optical Disc Archive technology powered by DNA Evolution software enables access to file-based content without restores. This significantly extends the system's core functionality enabling it to also serve as a fully-capable nearline platform. The ability to directly access digital camera master archives on the Optical Disc Archive system with DNA Evolution can lead to simpler storage infrastructures and savings on expensive online disk-based systems.

"Sony's Optical Disc Archive already plays an essential role in many media operations, and StorageDNA's DNA Evolution software opens up a wealth of new capabilities," said Alan Gagliardotto, Sony's Product Marketing Manager for Optical Disc Archive. "The ability to provide access to file-based content without lengthy restores offers many benefits in a broad range of media environments."

According to Tridib Chakravarty, StorageDNA's CEO and President, the DNA Evolution software is designed to leverage the full capabilities of the Sony technology and sidestep the limitations of other media storage products.

"Sony's Optical Disc Archive is a powerful platform, and we developed the DNA Evolution software to address shortcomings of other HSM/archive middleware solutions,” saidChakravarty. “By eliminating the need for restores, file-based media workflows can be accelerated for faster repurposing, quality checking, analytics and monetizing of content. Sony’s Optical Disc Archive with DNA Evolution reinvents tape deck workflows where users can browse, conform, batch import, and repurpose file-based content using media applications.”

The Sony Optical Disc Archive platform is fully supported by a full range of accessories and solutions. The Optical Disc Archive with DNA Evolution solution will also fit into advanced field-to-post workflows with Sony’s Catalyst Prepare, Catalyst Browse, and Cloud Ci.

Sony Optical Disc Archive's scalable robotic library fills an important gap in the media archive marketplace. The system is uniquely positioned as a tapeless high capacity digital archive system suitable for both nearline and deep archive applications. Additionally, the technology is well-suited for a wide range of storage applications that include sports production, editorial, mezzanine level video and digital media preservation. Visitors to Sony's exhibit at NAB 2015 in booth C11001 will be able to see a demonstration along with Sony's other media storage platforms from standalone archive systems to enterprise wide media management solutions, including recently introduced tape migration appliances.