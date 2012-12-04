Actus Digital Attends Top Tier University

Interdisciplinary Center Academic Institute to use Actus solutions for analyzing news and television research



Tel-Aviv, Israel — December 4, 2012 —Actus Digital, a developer of web-based media monitoring, content repurposing and verification solutions for broadcasters and media-driven organizations, is pleased to announce it has signed a landmark deal with the Interdisciplinary Center Academic Institute. The prestigious university will use Actus monitoring solutions including the Actus View and Actus Clipmodules to research and analyze television broadcasts. Professors and researchers will have access to high-quality media and associated metadata from standard desktop systems connected to the Actus View platform. Integrated production tools will let users easily search, clip, share, and archive materials.



“With the extensive multi-platform distribution models employed by today’s broadcasters, scholars and researchers in our School of Communications need tools like Actus to effectively accomplish their work,” said Dalit Leder, video systems manager at the Interdisciplinary Center. “Actus provides extensive analysis capabilities, enabling our School of Communications to continue to innovate the way we research communication trends and shifts in journalism.”



With the growing number of television channels, researchers count on tools like Actus View to reliably record and analyze channels from all over the world. The flexibility of the Actus system lets users record the entire channel programming content, with tools to zero in and review specific time blocks, regardless if it is two weeks or two hours. Researchers can focus efforts specifically on analyzing media trends as opposed to spending hours and hours viewing and organizing content before even getting to the analysis process.



“The installation of Actus at the Interdisciplinary Center is a company milestone,” said Sima Levy, CEO, Actus Digital. “This is the first educational entity to implement Actus for research, utilizing many of the platform’s core capabilities such as metadata-driven searches, video clipping, and media archiving. We look forward to seeing the research results via Actus and the new trends that will define our future in broadcast.”



About The Interdisciplinary Center

The Interdisciplinary Center is Israel’s first private college. The IDC provides an interdisciplinary education, which combines academic study with practical training. The Interdisciplinary Center aims to create an environment where personal achievement goes hand-in-hand with social responsibility, as well as an international atmosphere.



About Actus Digital

Actus Digital, a subsidiary of Taya Media Group, Israel’s premier video media and visual communication content and technologies company, is a developer of web-based media monitoring, content repurposing and verification for broadcasters, cable and satellite providers, IPTV, media and monitoring agencies, governments and content producers. Leveraging emerging web technologies and IT standard hardware, Actus’ solutions are highly scalable systems ideal for cross-organizational content analysis and content repurposing. Actus’ next-generation solutions complement any broadcast workflow, empowering operators with purpose-built tools for acquiring, viewing, analyzing and repurposing transmissions from channels around the world. Its impressive customers include global media conglomerates such as BSkyB, Sky, Fox channels, Star, Chello Media, StarHub, Singtel, Levira, MTG, Encopmass, AirTel, and Zee Networks. For more information, please visit: http://www.actusdigital.com.



