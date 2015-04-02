MultiDyne(R) Unveils Cost-Effective Mini eXchange Series of Compact Converters

LOCUST VALLEY, N.Y. -- March 31, 2015 -- At the 2015 NAB Show, booth C7920, MultiDyne(R) Video & Fiber-Optic Systems, a leading provider of fiber-optic-based video and audio transport solutions for broadcast and professional A/V applications, will launch a new MultiDyneAV line of highly affordable, compact, and portable signal conversion modules called the Mini eXchange Series. The Mini eXchange Series converters feature a small, flat form factor that facilitates easy installation behind a monitor, in the back of a rack, or directly on a camera rig.

Each MultiDyneAV module is dedicated to a specific application, with the first models -- to be available at the 2015 NAB Show -- supporting HD-SDI-to-HDMI and HDMI-to-SDI conversion. MultiDyne will continue to make other format converters available in the future as part of the new MultiDyneAV portfolio.

The new MultiDyneAV Mini eXchange Series boxes are smaller and more affordable -- than similar products on the market, while leveraging MultiDyne's years of signal processing experience in the professional video production and broadcast industries.

Broadcasters typically employ the mini converters on set and throughout their facilities to use low-cost, commercial off-the-shelf flat-screen HD monitors and video walls. On a movie set, the Mini eXchange Series can be used to convert SDI signals to HDMI, enabling users to preview what the camera is seeing. In addition, the converters can be utilized to display HDMI signals from a computer on a low-cost monitor. The new MultiDyneAV Mini eXchange Series boxes have already found a home in many such applications.

"At the end of the day, you have a $200 solution that allows you to take an SDI signal and put it on a standard monitor from a local retailer and display or preview beautiful HD pictures," said Frank Jachetta, president of MultiDyne. "That's the strategy for this new MultiDyneAV line. We want to provide affordable solutions that don't compromise quality or reliable performance."

The two new MultiDyneAV Mini eXchange Series compact converters are now shipping for $200 and are covered by MultiDyne's "no questions asked" replacement policy. In addition, they come standard with a universal power supply that includes international plug connections for global use and can also run off battery power if required.

