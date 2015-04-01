Presteigne provides RF cameras for ITV Studios’ Coronation Street

Crawley, West Sussex, 1 April, 2015 – Coronation Street, the ITV Studios production which is one of the UK’s most popular dramas, has once again rented location equipment from Presteigne Broadcast Hire. In March 2015 the show’s storyline called for a location shoot, and Presteigne provided two wireless camera kits and an on-site support engineer.

When on location the production regularly hires wireless camera kits from Presteigne to simplify rigging in areas which are accessible by the public.

“If we are shooting away from base, particularly in a public area we need to minimise the cabling for simplicity and safety,” said Robbie Sandison, head of production for Coronation Street. “RF cameras help us achieve that, with full communications as well as the video path.

“Presteigne offers us a complete service,” he added. “They do a recce to determine what kit is needed, then provide an engineer to ensure it is set up and using the optimum channels so we minimise our time on location.”

Mike Ransome, CEO of Presteigne, added “to get the best out of RF cameras you need to look at the location and the nature of the shoot. We take the time to do this, choose the right equipment and then maintain the communications on site. Whether we are providing the camera or connecting one of Coronation Street’s own Ikegamis, we minimise the impact on their engineering and production team and let the production focus on the shoot.”

Presteigne has a specialist RF team and an extensive stock of equipment from a number of leading vendors. This allows the company to deliver tailored solutions, from a single point-to-point link such as this to the complex wireless mesh required to cover the entire 6.8km course of the Boat Race on the Thames.