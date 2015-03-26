Joseph Electronics Announces Kick Box Fiber Breakouts

NILES, Ill. -- March 25, 2015 --Joseph Electronics (JE), the premier one-stop shop for the broadcast industry and provider of fiber termination and custom fiber solutions, today announced the launch of Kick Box, a simple interconnect solution for fiber breakouts that can be used in the field, in the studio, or anywhere camera crews need to create fiber connections quickly in order to manage and maximize fiber cable runs. Kick Box is ideal for outside broadcast, digital satellite newsgathering, and satellite applications.

"Before we developed Kick Box, camera crews had to use higher priced boxes and custom fan-out fiber cable assemblies to make what should be quick and easy interconnections," said Yohay Hahamy, president and CEO of Joseph Electronics. "We developed Kick Box as an alternative to those more costly solutions. It's an affordable, reliable, compact throw-down box that is not only simple to maintain and repair, but requires very little effort to use, which saves time on setup and strike. Crews can simply throw down a couple of Kick Boxes to solve interconnection problems on the spot."

A new addition to JE's Caddie Series of products, Kick Box is a small throw-down box in a durable, hardened enclosure that can withstand daily use in even the most demanding production environments. Kick Box comes in several different versions to accommodate different connector types. The first models can connect opticalCON QUAD to four STs or to two opticalCON DUOs. A typical setup uses two Kick Boxes, one at each end of the fiber cable.

Each Kick Box is designed to customer specifications and delivered promptly. The product is available now. JE will demonstrate Kick Box at the 2015 NAB Show in booth C6948.

About Joseph Electronics

Joseph Electronics (JE) is an authorized stocking distributor for more than 100 premier broadcast and pro A/V brands with stocking locations in both Illinois and California. JE also designs, manufactures, and supplies innovative custom fiber solutions -- such as the Caddie Series, DFT Series, and 4K Studio Caddie -- for broadcasters and system integrators alike. Equipped with a state-of-the-art fiber lab staffed with fully certified professionals, JE can fabricate, terminate, or repair any connector, assembly, panel, breakout, or interface in use today. JE has served the broadcast industry for more than 65 years and has representatives in California, New York, Georgia, and London. More information about Joseph Electronics can be found at www.josephelectronics.com.

