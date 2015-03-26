Shotoku Expands With New Corporate Headquarters

United Kingdom – Shotoku Broadcast Systems, a leading international manufacturer of advanced camera support products, has announced that it has relocated its UK corporate headquarters to a new location in Sunbury that doubles the size of its operating space. The announcement was made by Mike Wolfe, managing director, Shotoku, from the company’s brand new office.

According to Eddershaw, in its new location, which is just a few miles away from the company’s original Staines premises, Shotoku will be better positioned to continue its steady growth as a leader in the broadcast market, with a specific focus on camera support solutions.

“We are very pleased to open our new UK corporate headquarters,” says Wolfe. “It’s an extremely convenient location just west of London, and for our manyworldwide clients it's just 10 minutes from London's Heathrow airport.We have been in Staines since the very start of Shotoku UK in 2005, buthave fully outgrown our first place. With 2014 being our strongest yearyet, we're looking forward to enjoying even more success and serving our growing customer-base from our newhome in Sunbury.”

The newSunbury facility is twice the size of the previous facility andwill support Shotoku through its continued growth in sales of robotic andmanual camera support products, and VR tracking systems worldwide.

Like Staines, Sunbury will be the global headquarters for the design, developmentand manufacture of Shotoku's robotic camera support solutions, as well as a major source ofsupport for its worldwide network of agents and distributers for global salesand service.

