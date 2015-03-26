Adorama Showcases the Latest Broadcast and Video Equipment From Canon, Sony, Arri, Atomos, Litepanels and More at the 2015 NAB Show

New York, NY – March 25, 2015 – Adorama, one of the world’s largest photography, video, imaging and electronics retailers, is gearing up to showcase its lineup of high-end broadcast equipment at the 2015 NAB Show, held at the Las Vegas Convention Center from April 13th through 16th. Visit Adorama at booth C1321 to speak with the professional sales team from Adorama Pro to learn about and test-drive the latest broadcast equipment hitting the market. Production experts from the Adorama Rental Company will also be onsite, providing attendees with information on the latest acquisition technology and accessories available from Rentals and through the Rent-to-Buy Program, while Adorama Trade reps will be available for those looking to trade in equipment for cash or new gear. Register now for the 2015 NAB Show using Adorama’s free guest pass code LV7653.

Enter the Adorama NAB 2015 Great Giveaway Sweepstakes

All visitors to the Adorama booth can enter into Adorama’s NAB 2015 Great Giveaway Sweepstakes simply by having their badges scanned. Once registration is complete, attendees will receive a raffle ticket at the Adorama booth, good for all three nights of the sweepstakes. Must be present to win.

Each evening throughout the show at 5pm, one lucky winner will walk away with one of the three following prizes:

See High-End Broadcast Equipment at Adorama Booth C1321

At NAB 2015, Adorama will have the following broadcast equipment on display: cameras from AJA, Arri, Canon, Panasonic, RED and Sony; lenses from Canon, Fuji, Panasonic, Schneider, Sony, and Zeiss; video accessories such as matteboxes and rigs from Alphatron, Bright Tangerine, Chrozsiel, Ikan, Shape and Wooden Camera; tripods from Alan Gordon, Matthews, Pro-Am, O’Connor and Sachtler; monitors from Atomos, Convergent Design, Ikan, RED, Sony and TV Logic; and lighting from Arri, Cineo, Hive, Ikan, Litepanels, Matthews, Rotolight and Lylight.

See the New Aries Quadcopter: An Adorama Exclusive

Just launched this past December, Adorama will also have on display at its NAB booth the brand new Aries Blackbird X10, a professional, remotely controlled aerial quadcopter that captures First Person Video (FPV) from up to 1,500 feet. With its unique on-board camera, the Blackbird X10 is capable of shooting up to 1080P/30fps full HD video, as well as 16-megapixel still images in ultra-high resolution, with a flight time of up to 25 minutes per charge.

The high-tech chopper features integrated flight and camera control, 6-axis gyro stability, GPS accuracy, advanced intelligent flight control systems, a weather-protected build, and a wide, stable landing base. Perfect for advanced hobbyist or professional photographers and cinematographers, the Aries Blackbird X10features simple and flexible operating controls coupled with stable and reliable performance. The Aries Blackbird X10 quadcopter is available now exclusively in the Adorama store or online at Adorama.com.

Book a Private Meeting at NAB 2015

To schedule an appointment with a representative from the corporate, government or education departments, please contact orgsales@adorama.com.

Members of the media are invited to book a private press meeting with an Adorama expert during the 2015 NAB Show. For more information, please contact Anya Oskolkova at anya@zazilmediagroup.com.

