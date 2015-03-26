iZotope Announces RX Loudness Control: New Loudness Correction Plug-in for Post and Broadcast Professionals

iZotope, Inc., a leading audio technology company, today announced its new RX Loudness Control plug-in. RX Loudness Control will help audio post production and broadcast professionals automatically and reliably create high-quality, industry-compliant mixes. RX Loudness Control will be unveiled and available for pre-order at NAB 2015 in booth SL4330.

With the widespread adoption of loudness standards worldwide, the responsibility often remains with content creators to ensure that programs are delivered within the appropriate tolerance of the required loudness standard. With RX Loudness Control, video and audio editors can easily choose the broadcast standard they wish to adhere to from a set of global templates. In faster than real time, RX Loudness Control automatically analyzes the audio and renders out a compliant file and an accompanying .CSV-formatted loudness report in just two clicks.

While there are several loudness monitoring and measurement tools on the market, the task of actually bringing the levels into compliance has remained until now a largely manual, time-consuming process. With quick turnaround becoming more and more an accepted norm, the possibility of having a show rejected due to loudness issues has been an ongoing concern. RX Loudness Control takes the guesswork out of conforming to loudness standards regardless of region and editor expertise.

“We’re thrilled to offer post and broadcast professionals an automatic loudness correction solution that meets their needs for quality and accuracy,” said Matt Hines, Product Manager at iZotope. “RX Loudness Control will give users absolute confidence in their work, while being easy to use and compatible with most major audio- and video-editing platforms.”

The intelligent DSP processing inside RX Loudness Control is brand new and was developed specifically to guarantee transparent loudness correction, and to offer loudness tolerance metering across a range of program types. RX Loudness Control supports mono, stereo, and surround channel counts, up to 5.1, for seamless integration into any workflow.

Compatibility

RX Loudness Control supports the Audiosuite DPM and AAX plug-in standard for Avid Media Composer and Pro Tools. RX Loudness Control is also integrated into Adobe Premiere Pro’s open extension API, bringing offline loudness-compliant processing to the Adobe platform for the first time ever.

Pricing & Availability

RX Loudness Control is available for pre-order at NAB 2015 for $299 (£205 / €279) (MSRP $349 / €325 / £239), with an expected release in Spring 2015.

iZotope at NAB 2015

NAB attendees will be able to see the first public presentation of RX Loudness Control, as well as RX 4 audio repair and enhancement, on the show floor and at theCPUG Las Vegas SuperMeet at the Riviera Hotel Royale Ballroom on Tuesday, April 14 at 7 pm.Come early and meet the iZotope team from 4:30 pm onwards at the SuperMeet Digital Showcase.

iZotope makes innovative products that inspire and enable people to be creative. Based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, iZotope has spent over a decade developing award-winning products and audio technologies for professionals and hobbyists alike. Used by millions of people in over 50 countries, iZotope products are a core component of GRAMMY-winning music studios, Oscar- and Emmy-winning film and TV post production studios, and prominent radio studios, as well as basement and bedroom studios across the globe. iZotope also powers products made by industry partners such as Adobe, Avid, Microsoft, and Sony. iZotope was recently honored with an Emmy® Award for Outstanding Achievement in Engineering Development for its flagship audio repair suite, RX®.

For more information on iZotope products, please visit www.izotope.com.