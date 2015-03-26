TDC announces partnership with NIDA - Australia’s National Institute of Dramatic Art

Guiding Australia’s next generation of artists

TDC - Technical Direction Company is proud to announce a pioneering partnership with the National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA), which will see TDC provide invaluable expertise, guidance and support to the next generation of Australia’s artists, technical theatre designers and practitioners.

Through this partnership, TDC will give NIDA students access to expert training and the latest cutting-edge stage and live performance technology including LED screens, large-scale projections, videos and broadcast camera systems.

Michael Hassett, Managing Director, TDC, said: ”As one of Australia’s largest suppliers of video technology solutions the company is honoured to partner with NIDA and looks forward to working with the staff and students to provide technical knowledge and industry-readiness.”

The collaboration will see TDC provide specialist consultation and support on video technology, specifically the latest advances in projection, media servers, and LED technology and its dynamic use in live entertainment to NIDA for teachingand production purposes, as well as technical support for NIDA student productions.

“We believe our investment in NIDA will achieve this and more as the students graduate and become the next generation of creative leaders in Australia and abroad.”

Graham Henstock, Head of Technical Theatre and Stage Management at NIDA, believes the collaboration with TDC will help students in their career development by providing access to expert practitioners as well as hands-on experience with the best technology in the business.

“In supplying assistance across classwork, assessable projects and NIDA’s full-scale student productions, TDC is giving students the opportunity to flex their creative muscles, experiment with high performance equipment and, importantly, gain vital industry experience.”

This year marks the first year of the partnership, which promotes the creative potential of advanced technology in the performance space.

About TDC – Technical Direction Company

Established in 1981, TDC’s expertise is in providing video technology solutions for major TV shows, theatre, corporate events, concert touring, exhibitions and outdoor events. Holding one of the largest stocks of high-end video equipment including LED, projection, displays and HD camera systems, TDC is the preferred provider of technical solutions for the top designers, producers, and production companies across the Asia Pacific region.

www.tdc.com.au

About NIDA – National Institute of Dramatic Art

The National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA) is Australia’s leading centre for education and training in the performing arts. Since 1958, NIDA has educated students in performance and production for theatre, film and television, and today is apowerhouse for Australia’s creative sector, recognised for its world-class approach to dramatic arts education and practical training philosophy.

nida.edu.au

