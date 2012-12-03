Etabeta Selects Clear-Com for Its FlexiVan OB Project

ROME, 3 DECEMBER 2012─ Clear-Com®, a global leader in critical voice communication systems, is pleased to announce that Etabeta, the Rome-based outside broadcasting (OB) division of Italy’s Gruppo Comunicazione Italia, has selected its Eclipse-Omega digital matrix intercom for the Etabeta FlexiVan OB vehicle. The Eclipse matrix system and V-Series intercompanels will be used to coordinate complex broadcast productions, including sports, talk shows and conventions. The installation was specified and facilitated by Video Progetti, Clear-Com’s broadcast distributor in Italy.

As a leading production company for more than 25 years, Etabeta has created some of the most technically advanced television programs for such top networks as RAI and Mediaset. As part of its commitment to providing quality productions to the global market, Etabeta develops programs of almost every style. Its latest OB vehicle, FlexiVan, serves as a broadcast production hub and connects multiple broadcasters’ OB vans. FlexiVan also comes with a full ENG crew to accommodate events of any size at any location in the world.

The 240-port Eclipse-Omega system is the communications backbone of the FlexiVan operations, allowing tight collaboration among engineers and studio staff to efficiently manage all production activities. Eclipse seamlessly interfaces with third-party systems as well as telephone lines to provide more user connections. The advanced V-Series key-panels are used among operators for fast audio routing, and offer sophisticated features, such as 10-character OLED display labels and a ‘Listen Again’ digital memory replay. Moreover, any system changes can be quickly achieved through the Eclipse Configuration Software (ECS) so that the FlexiVan team can easily adapt to last-minute production changes.

“Due to the many requirements of the FlexiVan, we carefully evaluated all possible intercom solutions on the market,” says Rosario Messina, OB Van Engineering Manager, Etabeta. “We found that the Clear-Com product line meshes perfectly with our needs for flexibility since it offered several communication paths, intelligent integration with other systems and scalability for each production. Also, because of Etabeta and Video Progetti’s long-running relationship with Clear-Com, we know the company provides high-quality products as well as excellent customer support.”

“The Eclipse-Omega digital intercom system with V-Series panels is the perfect system for a busy broadcaster like Etabeta,” says Karlie Miles, Director of EMEA Sales, Clear-Com. “Broadcast production teams do not necessarily know what new demands are around the corner, but Clear-Com’s intercom solution gives them the ability to adjust to and fulfill the demands of any production. We are thrilled that Etabeta has entrusted Clear-Com to handle communications for its FlexiVan OB vehicle, and we’re excited to continue helping the company far into the future.”

About Clear-Com

Clear-Com®, an HME company, is the global market leader in critical voice communications systems for professional productions. Since 1968, Clear-Com developed and marketed a comprehensive range of analog, digital and IP-based wired and wireless intercom technologies for party-line and point-to-point communications. Recognized for our legacy of intercom innovations, production teams around the world have come to depend on Clear-Com for clear, reliable and scalable communication solutions. More information about Clear-Com can be found at www.clearcom.com.