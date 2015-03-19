Thomson Video Networks Launches New Version of ViBE VS7000 Encoder for Video Processing in the Cloud

Running in Virtualized Mode, State-of-the-Art Video Platform Streamlines Deployment and Management of OTT, Multi-Screen, and Traditional Broadcasting Services

RENNES, France -- March 19, 2015 -- Thomson Video Networks today introduced a new virtualized edition of its award-winning ViBE(TM) VS7000 multi-screen and HEVC encoder, specifically engineered to support cloud-based video processing for OTT and multi-screen deployments as well as traditional broadcasting. Powered by the MediaFlex(OS) video operating system, the ViBE VS7000 is a key component in Thomson Video Networks' Behind Every Screen(R) strategy, an all-encompassing video infrastructure that leverages cloud resources as well as on-premises hardware and software to provide the highest video quality and lowest cost of ownership.

"With ViBE VS7000 operating in virtualized mode, our customers now have more flexibility than ever to deploy the next-generation video processing capabilities they need for today's complex, multi-platform video delivery," said Stéphane Cloirec, director of product management at Thomson Video Networks. "Since the virtualized ViBE VS7000 is hardware-agnostic, operators are able to separate required functionality from hardware resources and reap all of the economic benefits of the cloud while ensuring broadcast-grade performance. For instance, adding a new channel is fast and easy; instead of having to wait for new hardware, operators can just launch a virtual machine and then deploy it when ready."

MediaFlex(OS) provides a software layer for the ViBE VS7000 that enables live transcoding, branding, and other A/V processing functions in the cloud and on virtualized platforms, in addition to physical, on-premises resources. MediaFlex(OS) enables the ViBE VS7000 to create a cluster of servers, manage automatic load balancing and failover, and simplify integration of new software modules. Operators can manage the system and deploy virtual machines (VMs) from a single MediaFlex(OS) user interface, removing complexity and operational expense. New audio and video codecs and features can be added simply by upgrading the ViBE VS7000 software.

To meet its customers' critical uptime requirements, Thomson Video Networks has included a sophisticated and integrated load balancer in MediaFlex(OS) that optimizes physical, virtual, and cloud services and takes maximum advantage of all available ViBE VS7000 resources. A standard cloud-based approach takes several minutes to detect a VM failure, launch a new VM, and apply the configuration, but the MediaFlex(OS) load balancer and failover management features reduce the downtime to just seconds.

Further information about the ViBE VS7000, MediaFlex(OS), and other Thomson Video Networks products is available at www.thomson-networks.com.

# # #

About Thomson Video Networks

A global leader in advanced video compression solutions, Thomson Video Networks empowers media companies, video service providers, and broadcasters to deliver superior video quality at the highest density and lowest bandwidth for contribution, terrestrial, satellite, cable, IPTV, and OTT services. Through its innovative Behind Every Screen(R) approach, Thomson Video Networks combines both on-premises and cloud-based resources to create an all-encompassing video infrastructure for its advanced ingest/playout, branding, ad insertion, encoding/transcoding, and packaging technologies. Media enterprises now have every key capability they need to raise video quality and reduce cost of ownership not just for broadcast, but also for multi-screen services on every device and platform. Behind Every Screen you'll find Thomson Video Networks. Visit www.thomson-networks.com.

Photo Caption: ViBE(TM) VS7000 Multi-Screen and HEVC Encoder

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/ThomsonVN/ThomsonVN-ViBEVS7000MultiscreenVideoSystem.png