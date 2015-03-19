Vitec Videocom Sets the Stage for Evolution

LONDON - Vitec Videocom, known for its world-class video brands, is evolving its structure: to put the tools and technologies developed for professional broadcasters and cinematographers into the hands of a growing community of independent content creators. The company's push to democratize some of its high-end technology will be supported by a new management team and organizational structure.



"Every now and then we take a good hard look at where the video industry is going and how we fit in that picture," said Matt Danilowicz, CEO of Vitec Videocom. "The DSLR video revolution and the explosive growth of live Internet streaming has demonstrated that there is a whole new generation of filmmakers seeking new, affordable technologies that will help them create captivating content for new platforms. Videocom's new management structure helps align us with this new movement so that we can continue to innovate for both the professional video crowd and for this new wave of media producers."



Vitec Videocom's latest acquisitions are a testament to its desire to democratize cutting-edge technology. Teradek, SmallHD, and Paralinx, all part of the Division's new Creative Solutions business unit, are well-known as trailblazers, offering high-level technologies at price points that independent content creators can afford. Some of Videocom's other premium brands, such as Litepanels and Anton/Bauer, have also embarked on this path, with the former developing new cost-effective run-and-gun lighting kits and the latter integrating leading-edge battery technology into a new line of affordable broadcast and cinema products.



"Vitec Videocom is unique in that it combines legendary brands that have been around for decades with young upstarts that grew out of this new generation of media creators," said Danilowicz. "Like our brands, I have put together a management team that has years of video industry experience, but also the pioneering spirit of entrepreneurs. This new structure will help us continue to equip and inspire videographers far into the future, with the same commitment we bring every day to the world's largest broadcasters, film studios and production companies."



The Division's new structure will be split into three core business units, capitalizing on brand synergies:



Graham Sharp, a former senior executive at Avid, Grass Valley, and MAC Consulting, will run the Production Equipment unit, representing the company's core product brands such as Anton/Bauer, Autocue, Autoscript, Litepanels, OConnor, Sachtler, Vinten, and Vinten Radamec.



Halid Hatic, founder of Curious Software and former executive at Avid and VizRt, will lead Production Services, which includes Bexel, Camera Corps, The Camera Store, and Autoscript/Autocue Hire.



Nicol Verheem, a former GE engineer and founder of Teradek, will head Creative Solutions, which consists of Teradek, SmallHD, and Paralinx.



Martin Vann, who recently joined Vitec Videocom, will oversee global sales and marketing for the Division. He brings with him significant sales and marketing leadership experience from such companies as Autodesk and Avid, where he held multiple executive leadership positions.





About Vitec Videocom

Vitec Videocom, the Broadcast Division of The Vitec Group plc, has some of the most respected, innovative and sought-after brands in the industry: Anton/Bauer, Autocue, Autoscript, Bexel, Camera Corps, Litepanels, OConnor, Sachtler, SmallHD, Teradek, Paralinx, The Camera Store, Vinten and Vinten Radamec. It acts as an endorsing brand for these market-leading broadcast, film and pro video products, encouraging multi-brand system sales and simplifying the way that customers worldwide do business.



Vitec is a global provider of premium branded products and services to the Broadcast and Photographic markets. Vitec is based on strong, well-known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely.



Vitec Videocom - advancing the quality and science of media production.







