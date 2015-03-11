Albis Technologies is Acquired by UET United Electronic Technology

Company to Merge With ELCON Systemtechnik, Providing Telecommunications Service Providers With Comprehensive Product Portfolio That Includes Multimedia Solutions, Access Solutions, and Engineering Services

ZÜRICH -- March 11, 2015 -- Albis Technologies announced today that it has been acquired by UET United Electronic Technology, based in Eschborn, Germany. UET United Electronic Technology is a publicly listed technology group that operates three business units in the telecommunications industry including systems and services; manufacturing services; and ICT installation, operation, and maintenance services. Albis Technologies will strengthen the telecommunication systems business unit by providing systems, solutions, and services under one strategic approach within the UET Group with ELCON Systemtechnik, an existing UET company.

"Albis Technologies' products, customers, and markets perfectly complement our existing systems business unit," said Werner Neubauer, CEO, UET United Electronic Technology. "Our systems business unit provides telecommunication service providers with a comprehensive product portfolio that includes multimedia solutions as well as products for voice migration to all-IP networks, remote power feeding, network management, and access solutions for business and residential customers. The product portfolio will be supported by more than 150 engineers. Thanks to our combined sales forces, UET will have a broader reach throughout Europe, the Middle East, South America, Asia, and Africa."

"This acquisition makes perfect business sense, as it gives UET United Electronic Technology a richer toolset of solutions, a stronger combined sales force with an increased market coverage, and major uplift in R&D investments with reduced operating costs," said Peter Winkler, managing director, Albis Technologies. "We look forward to being part of the UET group and being able to support our customers at an even greater capacity with innovative and best-in-class solutions."

Albis Technologies and ELCON Systemtechnik will jointly develop the existing portfolio from both units, and invest in new technologies and markets.

About Albis Technologies (www.albistechnologies.com)

Albis Technologies is a leading provider of business access and multimedia solutions to the telecommunications industry and engineering services to the broader information and communications technology (ICT) industry. Through quality engineered and future-proof solutions, which can be tailored to a customer's exact requirements, Albis Technologies provides the reliability, flexibility, and scalability that is essential in today's ever-changing ICT landscape.

Albis Technologies' Access Solutions division offers a comprehensive portfolio of business access, mobile backhaul, wholesale, and cloud solutions that meet operators' demand to boost revenue, increase customer satisfaction and retention, and lower operating costs. The Multimedia Solutions division offers an array of sophisticated, high-performance set-top box solutions that guarantee a superior end-user experience for IPTV and OTT services. The Engineering division develops customized connected system solutions: web, wireless, and mobile applications plus devices.

Headquartered in Switzerland, Albis Technologies provides first-class solutions and services to its customers, partners, and end users around the world.

About ELCON Systemtechnik (www.elcon-system.com)

ELCON Systemtechnik develops, manufactures, and supplies innovative and future-oriented solutions for the telecommunications industry in the areas of access networks and power distribution. Focused on network optimization, ELCON is the market leader in network powering and termination solutions for private and corporate customers and mobile radio services. As of today, well over 11 million ELCON products have been installed by leading telecom network operators in 34 countries worldwide.

ELCON was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Germany. The company has two R&D centers and a modern manufacturing site in Hartmannsdorf near Chemnitz, with sales and service offices in various locations throughout Germany, France, Italy, the UK, and Austria.

About UET United Electronic Technology

UET United Electronic Technology is a listed holding company that specializes in the acquisition of medium-sized German-based companies. The company's primary focus is electronics and technology. UET is structured into three business units: systems, manufacturing, and services.

