Waves Tracks Live Now Shipping

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, March 9, 2015 — Waves Audio announces the availability of Waves Tracks Live, a multitrack recording software solution created with and for live sound engineers and designed to capture live performances of any kind, from the smallest gig to the largest production.

Tracks Live enables easy switching between stereo out and multi out modes, allowing you to toggle back and forth between recording and virtual soundcheck with the click of a button. The automatic multichannel re-routing engine also adapts to any changes you make on the fly, making it easier than ever to set up big shows with hundreds of tracks.

Designed with close attention to every detail to ensure superior user experience, Tracks Live will make your live recording process faster, easier and absolutely reliable.

Highlights

• ASIO/Core Audio-compatible and works with virtually any audio interface

• PC- and Mac-compatible

• Record and play back hundreds of tracks

• Supported sample rate of up to 192 kHz

• File formats compatible with all popular DAWs

• Automatic track routing configuration

• Fast switching between recording and virtual soundcheck

• Meter bridge view for easy monitoring

• System lock (to protect against accidental key pressing)

Video: http://youtu.be/fD78tm0O2hA

To learn more, please visit http://www.waves.com/mixers-racks/tracks-live.