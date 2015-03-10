SSL Appoints Set Square to Lead Live Console Sales in UAE

DUBAI – Solid State Logic is pleased to announce the appointment of Set Square as its Live Console partner in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The company, owned and operated by Dave Lee, who has worked in the Dubai live industry for over 15 years, has purchased an SSL Live. L300 for rentals and will handle distribution of both the L300 and L500 throughout the UAE.

“Set Square is proud to become SSL’s UAE partner for distribution of the SSL Live. L500 and L300 consoles,” says Lee. “There has been an increasing buzz about the new SSL Live consoles in the Gulf, and it is exciting that we are now able to showcase these consoles in the region. With the growing live music scene and plans for new venues, it is perfect timing to introduce SSL Live. Additionally, our having anL300 available for rental in Dubai will make it possible for live engineers and system integrators to experience firsthandthe full capabilities of the console. I’m eager for all of the prospective opportunities to educate customers about its great features.”

“We were very selective when naming Set Square as the SSL UAE Distributor for Live products as we needed a company that could provide potential clients with the very best purchasing experience,” says Paul Lindsay, SSL Vice President of Sales for Middle East. “With Dave’s exceptional experience and background in the region, we are certain that we can also offer the superior level of support and training expected by SSL clients. I’m very much looking forward to working with Set Square as we grow the market for SSL Live solutions.”

Solid State Logic is the world’s leading manufacturer of analogue and digital audio consoles and provider of creative tools for music, broadcast, live and post production professionals. For more information about our award-winning products, please visit:www.solidstatelogic.com.