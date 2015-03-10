MPP Global Launches Next-Generation Cloud Identity Management, CRM, and Ecommerce Platform for Print, Broadcast, and New Media Businesses

Major Enhancements to eSuite Provide Media Organizations With a Flexible, End-to-End Platform for Content Monetization

WARRINGTON, U.K. -- March 10, 2015 -- MPP Global today announced significant enhancements to eSuite, the company's cloud platform for content monetization. The next generation of eSuite provides print, broadcast, and new media organizations with a fully integrated, end-to-end cloud Identity Management, CRM, and ecommerce platform that is flexible and robust.

"Rebranding our eSuite platform into an end-to-end, modular solution more accurately reflects who MPP Global is and what we deliver: a one-stop shop for managing paid content services," said Paul Johnson, founder and CEO of MPP Global. "By adopting a modular approach to eSuite, we enable clients to pick and choose which feature-rich services they need, putting MPP Global in a position to meet the complex needs of any media organization, whether they're launching a new OTT service or a paywall solution."

At the heart of eSuite are a wide range of industry-proven modules: metering and entitlements, identity management and CRM, ecommerce and billing, marketing and promotions, and analytics and reporting. Through eSuite, media organizations can power the entire customer journey, from tracking anonymous users, collecting profile information, and offering single sign-on services to supporting a range of business models in order to monetize digital and retail content.

Using eSuite, media organizations can quickly adapt to the ever-evolving media and entertainment landscape and monetize content, such as magazines, newspapers, and television offerings, across all platforms. And since eSuite is a unified, end-to-end platform, media organizations can achieve their digital strategies more quickly and at a lower cost than by sourcing the same services from multiple vendors.

eSuite is a 'Platform-as-a-Service' solution that is completely scalable and provides all the necessary functionalities right out-of-the-box. The platform can be seamlessly and securely integrated with existing third-party platforms, speeding up deployments. Hosted in the cloud, eSuite offers unlimited resources at a fraction of the cost of traditional platforms, maximizing operational efficiencies and delivering significant cost savings to media organizations, which enables them to gain a competitive edge in the marketplace.

"eSuite has been successfully helping media organizations for more than a decade, yet these latest enhancements lay the foundation for an exciting new phase, one that is designed to bring the company additional success stories throughout 2015 and beyond," Johnson added.

MPP Global has over 15 years of experience working with large media organizations, including Sky and The Daily Mail, helping them to embrace convergence, mitigate risk, and realize their strategic roadmaps to succeed in the digital world.

To coincide with the enhancements made to eSuite, MPP Global recently launched a new website that is designed to communicate the company's new brand identity. The website features improved navigation and functionality, providing visitors with the ultimate user-friendly experience.

More information about MPP Global can be found at www.mppglobal.com.

# # #

About MPP Global (www.mppglobal.com)

MPP Global delivers the only fully integrated cloud identity management, CRM, and ecommerce platform, eSuite, designed for the media and entertainment industry.

From metering and profiling to promotions, payments, subscriptions, and analytics, eSuite powers organizations to extract maximum value from their content and embrace monetization opportunities prevalent in today's digital landscape.

Founded in 2000, with offices throughout Europe, USA, South America, and Australia, MPP Global has an impressive track record of helping companies create successful business models. Clients include Sky, The Times, L'Équipe, The Daily Mail, el Mundo, el Tiempo, Local Media Group, The Irish Times, TP Vision, and Universal Music Group.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Image Link: www.202comms.com/MPPGlobal/MPP_Global-Dashboard-on-Laptop.png

Image Caption: Dashboard view on a laptop

Image Link: www.202comms.com/MPPGlobal/MPP_Global-Dashboard.png

Image Caption: Full view of the Dashboard