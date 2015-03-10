RTW Exhibits New Mastering Tools Plug-In and Touchmonitor Family at CABSAT 2015

DUBAI — RTW, a leading vendor of visual audio meters and monitoring devices for professional broadcast, production, post production and quality control, is pleased to exhibit a range of its metering solutions at this year’s CABSAT 2015 show at the booth of its new distributor, Tek Signals (Hall 2, Stand B2.10). On display will be the new RTW Mastering Tools plug-infrom the Masterclass PlugIns range of software, the TM3-Primus andTMR7 TouchMonitors, as well as the company’s original TouchMonitor audio meters.

RTW Mastering Tools

RTW’s new Mastering Tools plug-in for loudness, level, audio analysis and mono-to-7.1 measurement is the second plug-in to be released from RTW’s Masterclass PlugIns series of software-based metering solutions. Ideal for post production, TV, radio and cinema applications, the Mastering Tools bring extensive analysis and display functions for mastering, metering and loudness measurement for applications ranging from one or up to eight channels. Available as a standard-format plug-in for Windows and Mac OS platforms, the plug-in also offers a wide range of PPM scales, displays and TruePPM measurements.

The Mastering Tools plug-in supports leading global loudness standards, including ITU BS.1770-3/1771-1, ATSC A/85, EBU R128, ARIB, OP-59, AGICOM and CALM Act. Other key features include numerical or bar graph-type readout, MagicLRA and correlator display, audio vectorscope, RTA (Real Time Analyzer), SSA (Surround Sound Analyzer) and multi-correlator. For added convenience, users can choose from up to six selectable window frame sizes and multiple instances.

RTW TouchMonitor Range

The TM3-Primus TouchMonitor is the world’s only USB audio monitor and features RCA-type two-channel analog and digital (SPDIF) loudness and level meters that meet worldwide standards. Designed for workstations, edit suites, musicians and small-site operations, it includes PPM, moving coil, vectorscope, RTA, correlator, chart and monitoring capabilities. Its highly intuitive and user-friendly 4.3-inch touchscreen interface comes with a full set of easy-to-read instruments that can be used by even the least experienced operators. Its USB hybrid mode enables DAW metering points to be visualized and processed directly on the screen. Instruments for level and loudness metering include level and loudness display with bar graph type or numerical readout, plus Magic LRA type. It supports the ITU BS.1770-3/1771-1, ATSC A/85, EBU R128, ARIB, OP-59, AGICOM and CALM Act loudness standards.

Featuring a seven-inch touchscreen, the four-channel TMR7 TouchMonitor is designed for loudness monitoring in radio broadcasting. Based on the unique RTW TouchMonitor operating concept, which integrates all required metering options in a made-to-measure solution. Like all RTW meters, it offers two AES3 digital inputs for parallel monitoring of the on-air signal and a PFL source, along with loudness, true peak, PPM, vectorscope, moving-coil instruments, RTA and correlation monitoring functions.

The TM3-Primus and TMR7 will be shown along with the company’s compact and affordable TM3 TouchMonitor with 4.3-inch touchscreen, along with the TM7 and TM9TouchMonitors, which include the Magic LRA instrument and feature seven- and nine-inch touch-sensitive display, respectively, providing unparalleled flexibility and modularity combined with intuitive control.

“We are very pleased to present RTW’s latest product offerings at CABSAT 2015,” says Nasser Mohammed, Project Manager, Tek Signals. “The company offers comprehensive tools for metering that meet all of the loudness monitoring and other major standards for our region. Its solutions are simple to integrate into any broadcast workflow, and feature highly intuitive interfaces that make it easier for operators and other staff members to complete their jobs. We enjoy this partnership and look forward to working with RTW well into the future.”

About RTW

RTW, based in Cologne (Germany), has nearly 50 years of experience in designing, producing, and marketing advanced recording-studio equipment, leading and innovating the market for high quality audio metering and monitoring tools. RTW operates a worldwide distribution and service network. For more information on RTW, visit www.rtw.com, www.facebook.com/rtw.de or call +49 221 709130.