Shotoku to Commemorate Milestone 70th Anniversary with New Pedestal & 'Smart' Rail Camera System at 2015 NAB Show

Torrance, CA • Shotoku Broadcast Systems, the well-established leader in manual and robotic camera support, and virtual reality tracking, is marking its 70th Anniversary at this year’s 2015 NAB Show with a celebration in its Booth C7033. Along with showcasing its full range of advanced and high-performing control solutions, pan & tilt heads, robotic and manual pedestals, and virtual reality products for OB, studio, field production and legislative applications, the company is also officially launching its new TP500 compact and lightweight pneumatic pedestal as well as showcasing its well-received SmartTrack‘smart’ rail camera system that addresses the demands of daily TV studio use.

“We are delighted with the opportunity to celebrate a milestone anniversary at NAB this year as we mark 70 years providing the industry with advanced technology and solid, high-performing products,” said Tony Hanada, Shotoku managing director. “NAB also allows us vital time to learn more about the needs of our US and global customers, while sharing our latest solutions such as our new pneumatic pedestal and rail system. As always, we look forward to showcasing our full-range of remote camera systems for TV live news, sports and current affairs as well as government and legislative applications at this year’s show alongside our series of manual support gear used by production professionals around the globe.”

NEW

TP500 pneumatic pedestal

Shotoku’s new TP500 is a compact and lightweight pneumatic pedestal capable of supporting camera payloads of up to 121 lbs. (55 kg.), and ranges from 26.2” (665mm) to 58.5” (1,485mm) in height. It is suitable for multi-location use such as OB, studio or event production. The robust modular design allows simple transportation of the TP500 between locations, without compromising its ability to provide a stable platform for camera operators. In addition, the TP500’s integrated inflation pump offers flexibility and freedom, regardless of the broadcast location. The pedestal is ideally paired with Shotoku’s SX300 and SH100/120 pan & tilt heads for optimal performance.

HIGHLIGHTS

SmartTrack‘smart’ rail camera system

At this year’s NAB, Shotoku is highlighting its new SmartTrack system, a fully integrated product based on the core track-based technology of MAT, Germany. In combination with Shotoku pan & tilt heads and control systems the MAT system is turned into the perfect solution for TV studio use, day after day. It is highly adaptable, supporting floor or ceiling operation and a range of height column configurations, in both upright and inverted modes. The high quality engineering of the MAT and Shotoku systems ensure that the system is robust and stable, designed for long-term use in demanding applications such as 24/7 news or TV.

About Shotoku Broadcast Systems

Shotoku Broadcast Systems is an international leader in the manufacture and marketing of a full range of camera support products with emphasis on manual and robotic pedestals and pan/tilt heads for the television broadcast industry. The Company also provides robotic camera systems capable of interfacing with third-party equipment. Established as an engineering design firm specializing in advanced mechanics and electronic control systems, Shotoku maintains headquarters in Japan with offices in Staines, UK and Torrance, CA.

