Dejero Launches New HD Version of LIVE+ Mobile App for iOS

Versatile App for Covering Live News and Events Now Supports 1080p HD Video and Higher Bit Rates for Maximum Video Quality

WATERLOO, Ontario -- March 4, 2015 --Dejero, award-winning creator of the industry's most powerful and versatile family of mobile newsgathering and live event products, today released the latest version of the LIVE+ Mobile App for iOS devices. Ideal for mobile journalists (MoJos) and professional video contributors covering breaking news or live events, the LIVE+ Mobile App transforms an Apple iPhone or iPad into a powerful tool for broadcasting live video, recording content for later broadcast, or importing and uploading edited video files. With this new release (Version 3.1), the app now supports HD video in resolutions up to 1080p for live streaming on iPhone 6 devices. Also, the app's maximum bit rate for transmissions has been increased to 9 Mb/s to enable exceptional picture quality.

"Our LIVE+ Mobile App is a great example of Dejero's ongoing commitment to simplify the remote acquisition, cloud management, and multiscreen distribution of professional live video over IP," said Brian Cram, CEO of Dejero. "As LTE networks and Wi-Fi hotspots become more prevalent, it's easier than ever to cover breaking news and stream live events from a mobile phone or tablet in full HD. As a result, more and more news organizations, video professionals, and live-event production companies are adopting our app to supplement their remote video acquisition capabilities. Many are also using it in innovative ways to transmit content that would otherwise be too expensive to capture using traditional technologies."

The easy-to-use LIVE+ Mobile App is ideal for covering breaking news, impromptu interviews, and live events, and provides an excellent backup system if the primary camera or transmitter fails. Using Dejero's patented Intelligent Connection Management technology, the app transmits low-latency video with exceptional picture quality over bonded cellular and Wi-Fi connections, even when bandwidth is limited. In situations where the available bandwidth is fluctuating, the app will automatically adjust the resolution to deliver the optimal picture quality for the network conditions. As with the other mobile encoding and transmission solutions in the LIVE+ Platform, live video feeds from the app are monitored with the LIVE+ cloud management tool and then routed either to broadcast servers for TV playout or cloud servers for Web and mobile distribution.

At the 2015 NAB Show, Dejero will highlight the latest features and enhancements of the LIVE+ Mobile App, including support for video resolutions up to 1080p. The demonstration will show how live content from multiple app-enabled smartphones and tablets can be managed in the cloud and combined with cloud servers to deliver compelling live broadcasts to online viewers. In addition, attendees at the RTÉ Mobile Journalism Conference (MojoCon), on March 27 in Dublin, Ireland, will be able to see a demo of the latest version.

Version 3.1 of the LIVE+ Mobile App for iOS is now available from the Apple App Store. A license is required to send live feeds and recorded or edited files to server destinations.

More information about Dejero and its complete LIVE+ Platform is available at www.dejero.com.

# # #

About Dejero

From video capture and transmission to management and distribution, Dejero solutions help broadcasters, media companies, and organizations of all sizes reach their global multiscreen audiences instantly and cost-effectively. Dejero's LIVE+ Platform simplifies the acquisition and broadcast of live video on-air and online through a broad range of traditional and emerging uplink solutions. The platform, including portable transmitters and software for laptops and smartphones, intelligently manages or bonds wireless connections (3G/4G/LTE, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, microwave, and satellite) to deliver optimal picture quality. In addition, customers are able to centrally monitor and manage Dejero devices and live feeds in the cloud for streamlined content delivery and enhanced operational efficiency. Dejero is privately held and based in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit www.dejero.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Visit Dejero at the 2015 NAB Show, Booth N1009

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Dejero/Dejero-LIVEplusMobileAppforiOS.png