RRF Embarks on New Strategic Business & Marketing Plan For Ongoing Growth in 2015 and Beyond

– RRF (comprising educational and mentorship programs under the divisions The Recording Connection Audio Institute, Radio Connection and Film Connection) aligns itself with industry business, marketing and communications professionals to position itself for the next phase of growth –

Los Angeles, California, March 3, 2015 – Recording Radio and Film Connection (RRF), a network of unique educational, instructional and mentorship programs developed for aspiring media professionals in operation since 1984, announces the beginning of a new strategic business and marketing initiative that positions the organization for its next phase of growth. The announcement was made by company founder/President Jimi Petulla and COO/Chief Academic Officer Brian Kraft and further underscores the RRF’s ongoing global expansion program.

As part of this initiative, RRF – a licensed educational institution that comprises the divisions The Recording Connection Audio Institute, Radio Connection and Film Connection – has begun to implement a comprehensive, aggressive business and marketing plan under the direction of noted industry professionals Lisa Roy, Robert Clyne and the Clyne Media, Inc. team, plus Headroom for Days (led by Chief Marketing Partner Shevy Shovlin). The new team will capitalize on the success of the organization’s three-plus decades of Apprenticeship Programs (an alternative, real-world educational program) with an aggressive public relations initiative, enhanced artist/mentor relations, manufacturer/vendor associations, industry networking and expanded global visibility via internet and print media, dedicated events, expanded trade show presence and an enhanced company website.

Fueling RRF’s 30-plus years of success is a deep-rooted educational concept that has been in existence for thousands of years – apprenticing under the instruction of a mentor. Through RRF, students are taught (following RRF’s curriculum) by mentors who are leaders in their field – sharing and imparting real-world, practical knowledge and industry-learned skills that students can use immediately in the field.

“We are excited to have Lisa Roy, Clyne Media and Headroom for Days on board as our new marketing and media relations force,” stated Brian Kraft. “RRF has experienced strong growth in recent years, and the time is right for us to take it to the next level. Robbie, Lisa, Shevy and the rest of their team are the perfect match to connect our message with the right editors, manufacturer sponsors, mentors and potential students. We look forward to working with them.”

Over 3,000 well known music producers, audio engineers, film producers, film directors, radio DJs, program directors, editors, mixers, artists, filmmakers, sound technicians, screenwriters, studio owners, production company owners, gaffers and lighting technicians, sound engineers, live sound engineers and composers have officially endorsed the validity and effectiveness of the RRF’s method of education and course curriculums. RRF and its divisions pride themselves on offering a singular educational experience: the chance to learn one-on-one from a working industry professional.

Currently, the school’s faculty-mentors include such industry figures as Ryan Hewitt (Red Hot Chili Peppers, Sheryl Crow, Avett Brothers), Dave Pensado (Beyoncé, Mariah Carey, Elton John, Michael Jackson, Pensado’s Place), Ross Hogarth (Jewel, R.E.M., Keb' Mo', Ziggy Marley, Celine Dion) and Warren Huart (Aerosmith, The Fray, James Blunt) for The Recording Connection Audio Institute; professionals at hundreds of stations and radio productions for Radio Connection; and composer Hans Zimmer (The Dark Knight trilogy, Gladiator, Inception), producer Sandy Stern (Being John Malkovich) andwriter Paul Guay (Liar Liar) with Film Connection.

Moving forward in 2015, RRF’s plans involve building on the strong momentum it has developed in recent years with the following initiatives: continuing to grow the school’s Legendary Masters Series; expanding the relationship with major studios and events including EastWest, Jungle City, Engine Room Recordings, United Record Pressing, The Recording Academy P&E Wing and Pensado’s Place; growing the school’s EDM program for Ableton Live; expanding the unique, dynamic video content that helps better educate and prepare students in these programs for the industry of tomorrow; and much more.

“For the past 30 years, our goal has always been to provide our students with the most comprehensive, real-world education, regardless of which market sector they are interested in,” stated Brian Kraft. “The apprenticeship education concept is one of the oldest, most proven methods of learning a craft in the world, and our mentors are among the top professionals in their field. Following our curriculum, combined with the mentor’s area of expertise, a student walks away with an education that prepares them immediately to enter the job market, and our success rate for job placements is 72%, which speaks volumes.”

For more information, please contact Brian Kraft, RRF Chief Academic Officer/COO, C: 310-988-5185, brian@rrfedu.com, and visit RRF online at www.recordingconnection.com; www.filmconnection.com; www.radioconnection.com; and www.theconnectors.tv.

Photo Caption: Pictured L-R: RRF founder/President Jimi Petulla and COO/Chief Academic Officer Brian Kraft.

