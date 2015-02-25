Forbidden Appoints New Leadership to Drive Worldwide Adoption of Forscene

LONDON -- Feb. 25, 2015 -- Forbidden, makers of the market-leading professional video editing software, Forscene, today announced the restructuring of its commercial and marketing departments. The new structure allows Forbidden to better capitalize on its leading technology and market positions in cloud video post-production. In the new executive team, Jason Cowan has been promoted to director of business development and Aziz Musa to director of marketing.

As Forbidden's commercial manager since 2010, Cowan has been responsible for establishing and maintaining key relationships with partners, clients, and resellers, as well as developing Forscene's roadmap and business and operational support models for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. In his new role as director of business development, Cowan's focus has expanded to include establishing and maintaining a successful international reseller model, implementing Forscene's licensing strategy, and growing the use of Forscene -- with an emphasis on sport. Cowan brings more than 20 years of broadcast industry experience to Forbidden. With a strong technical background, he started his career as a location sound recorder and progressed to designing and managing one of the largest production facilities in South Africa.

Musa joined Forbidden in 2014 and is the co-founder of eva, the company's soon-to-be-launched video-sharing platform. In his role as director of marketing, Musa is responsible for managing the marketing department to support all Forbidden projects and products across all geographies. Musa's past positions include senior marketing roles with PhotoBox, moonpig.com, and lastminute.com. Musa has extensive experience in product development, remodelling departments to improve output, and working with international teams across various technologies.

"Jason and Aziz bring focus to the commercial and marketing departments, respectively, and their new roles capitalize on their strengths," said Stephen Streater, CEO at Forbidden Technologies plc. "Their combined knowledge, drive to succeed, and commercial acumen will bring new enthusiasm to the organisation and be instrumental in driving growth."

