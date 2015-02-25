360 Systems Selects Matrox X.mio3 SDI Video Card for TESERA Broadcast Video Servers

Multi-channel, low-profile Matrox I/O hardware enablesreliable 24/7 operation and a robust set of features at a low cost per SD/HD video channel

MONTREAL — Feb. 25, 2015 — Matrox® Video today announced that next generation TESERA™ broadcast video servers from 360 Systems will be built on Matrox X.mio3 SDI video cards.

TESERA multi-format video servers provide record and playout in both HD and SD with a wide range of features that include independent playout resolution per channel, graphics overlay, playlist and record scheduling, remote access and external control. They are designed to meet the needs of broadcast facilities and other professional video installations in educational, government, church and corporate settings. Thanks to its multi-channel design and advanced on-board hardware processing, the Matrox X.mio3 video card at the heart of TESERA offers the ability to provide multiple independent output formats, scaling, graphic overlays and more, with minimal use of system resources.

“Matrox has a well-known reputation in the industry for high-quality professional video hardware that sets industry standards,” said Alan Jermagian, president, 360 Systems. “With the cutting-edge solution we found in the X.mio3 series of video cards, 360 Systems is able to meet our product requirements, simplify development and reduce time to market. In addition, the support from Matrox has been instrumental in facilitating the completion of our project.”

“360 Systems’ extensive customer list reads like a Who’s Who of the broadcast and pro AV industries," said Alberto Cieri, senior director of sales and marketing, Matrox. "Their choice of the Matrox X.mio3 cards validates our decision to pack everything needed for full multi-channel SD, HD and 4K broadcast solutions into high-density, low-profile cards at an affordable price point.”

Matrox X.mio3 LP is a low-profile, half-length PCIe card that offers up to eight reconfigurable I/Os, from SD to 4K. Multi-channel hardware processing accelerates compute-intensive operations including motion-adaptive de-interlacing, up/down/cross scaling and mixing/compositing for all resolutions. Along with comprehensive Matrox DSX SDKs for Windows® or Linux® and unlimited Matrox applications engineering support, the card provides the I/O flexibility OEMs need to get quickly to market with small-footprint channel-in-a-box systems, video servers, broadcast graphics systems, encoders, transcoders, multiviewers, switchers and other digital media equipment.

The Matrox DSX SDKs offer a common API across all Matrox DSX Developer Products providing a full set of powerful tools including versatile file reading/writing, memory management, streaming synchronization, and a large selection of software codecs and effects. A prototyping tool provides a graphical representation of all hardware components so developers can simulate and test their use cases within minutes, before writing a single line of code.

360 Systems will feature the TESERA line at the 2015 NAB Show (Las Vegas, April 13–16) in booth N6038. Matrox products will be demonstrated in booth SL5817. Developers may obtain more information about the Matrox DSX Developer Products by e-mailing video_oem.info@matrox.com.

About 360 Systems

360 Systems has manufactured innovative video and audio products for the broadcast and entertainment industry for over 41 years. It is the company’s goal to consistently provide quality products with 24/7 reliability backed by standard-setting customer service. 360 Systems is a privately held California corporation. For more information, visitwww.360systems.com.

About Matrox Video

Matrox Video is a technology and market leader in the field of 4K, HD and SD digital video hardware and software for accelerated H.264 encoding, realtime editing, audio/video input/output, streaming, A/V signal conversion, capture/playout servers, channel-in-a-box systems and CGs. Matrox's Emmy award-winning technology powers a full range of multi-screen content creation and delivery platforms used by broadcasters, telcos, cable operators, post-production facilities, live event producers, videographers and A/V professionals worldwide. Founded in 1976, Matrox is a privately held company headquartered in Montreal, Canada. For more information, visit www.matrox.com/video.