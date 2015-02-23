GC Pro Helps Creative Giant Yessian Keep Its Multi-Facility Studio Operation at the Cutting Edge

— With facilities in New York, Detroit, Los Angeles and Hamburg, Germany, Yessian needs a consistent source of technology products, platforms and advice to enable its many studios to be seamlessly interoperable —

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA — You may not know Yessian, but you know their work. Led by brothers Brian Yessian, Creative Director and Partner, and Michael Yessian, Head of Production and Partner, the company creates audio for commercials, films, videos and theme parks for clients worldwide. A collective of producers, composers, music supervisors, research/creative pros and recording artists, with offices and studios in New York, Los Angeles, Detroit and Hamburg, Germany, Yessian’s recent projects include Dos Equis’s “Masquerade” commercial, as well as music and sound design for theme park rides at Movie Park Germany in Dusseldorf and the Wuhan Movie Park in China. It’s no simple task managing the technical infrastructure behind Yessian’s widely distributed collection of studio facilities, but they have a key partner in that endeavor: Guitar Center Professional (GC Pro), the outside sales division of Guitar Center that focuses on the needs of professional users. GC Pro has worked with Yessian for 10-plus years, assuring that Yessian’s facilities are at the leading edge, as GC Pro helps them maintain critical technological consistency across all of their facilities.



“Technical consistency between the studios is critical,” observes Jeff Dittenber, Sound Designer at Yessian. “Each studio might have its own collections of things like microphones and pre-amps, but when it comes to the core systems like digital audio workstations and work surfaces, such as the Pro Tools HD systems we use, you have to have consistency across all of the studios. And that’s something that GC Pro has been helping us with for years.”

Michael Yessian adds, “When you’re making technology decisions at this kind of scale, it’s like an enterprise proposition — you need proposals and a plan. We need to think it out carefully, because we need to be able to transfer sessions back and forth seamlessly over our VPN, and we need the same plug-ins for each studio. GC Pro has been a big help with that, because they have access to anything we need and at competitive prices as we manage a global studio system.”

GC Pro has been of assistance not only in sourcing products and systems but also for keeping Yessian’s studios apprised of new technologies and products as they come along, including the recently introduced Avid S6 control surface installed at the company’s New York studios. “Paul Johnson, the sales person in GC Pro’s Southfield store, has been great at keeping us aware of new things that make our studios more efficient,” says Dittenber, adding that Johnson has also negotiated and managed trade-ins and trade-ups for new equipment. “It would be hard to imagine not having GC Pro to help us with the studios,” says Michael Yessian. “They’re an incredible resource.”

