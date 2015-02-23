Visual Unity to Bring Video on Demand to Viewers in India

Leading OTT solutions provider Visual Unity has been commissioned to help India’s National Film Development Corporation deliver a complete Video on Demand service.

Established in 1975 to encourage high-quality Indian cinema, the NFDC plans to expand its viewership around the world by distributing their films via VoD under its “Cinemas of India” label (currently only available on YouTube). This revolutionary measure will enable a steadily increasing number of fans to enjoy these films on any screen or device.

Visual Unity will provide the NFDC with the technology it needs to deliver this eagerly anticipated new service. The technical infrastructure to be used is based on Visual Unity’s award-winning vuMediaTM integrated content management and delivery platform which allows broadcasters to manage, monetize and monitor multiscreen delivery with ease and efficiency.

Tomas Petru, CEO of Visual Unity, says: “Visual Unity won this contract on the basis of our proven expertise in multiscreen integration. With over 20 years’ experience in delivering and technically supporting linear to multiscreen solutions, we were able to demonstrate to the NFDC that we have successfully handled similar VoD projects for customers like Calinos Entertainment in Turkey, CME in Central Europe and TopFun in the Czech Republic.”

Visual Unity’s vuMedia™ platform supports comprehensive VoD services and integrates seamlessly with billing and CRM processes. For this particular project, Visual Unity will provide a content management system with analytics, GUI and API access, links hashing, software to play back and control video content on the web, as well as support for mobile devices with monetization from various business models.

Visual Unity will also help build a complex VoD portal that will contain hundreds of “parallel cinema” films alongside more conventional Bollywood fare. This cloud-based service will allow the NFDC to publish its content online, thus alleviating the need to build an expensive, in-house and resource-intensive media library.

“Monetization is not just about selling content – it is about building business awareness and a communication strategy around it,” says Vikramjit Roy, General Manager of NFDC. “We expect that by using vuMedia’s proven technology the NFDC will be able to deliver a cutting-edge viewing experience to our audiences on any screen or connected device, which in turn will contribute to the expansion of both domestic and global appreciation of independent Indian cinema.”

About Visual Unity

Visual Unity is a global provider of video and digital media solutions, enabling our clients to deliver premium quality video content. Our clients can measure, analyze and optimize their libraries over time and achieve optimal business success. Our platform capabilities inspire our clients to deploy their assets across multiple devices, screens, and media formats. Visual Unity helps clients manage, deliver and monetize their digital content.

Visual Unity is a Multiscreen Solution Provider, bridging the gap between linear broadcast, IT and IPTV to help clients reach and engage audiences on any screen. Since 1991, the team has been designing and delivering turnkey broadcast and complex multiscreen solutions worldwide – from HD outside Broadcast (OB) vehicles and major playout facilities to live internet streaming and Video on Demand services. Visual Unity’s award-winning vuMediaTM platform helps broadcasters and content owners control how their brand and assets are managed and monetized in the multiscreen environment. vuMediaTM is a highly scalable and a modular architecture, delivering a cutting-edge live viewing experience on the web or any mobile or connected device – all of which can be deployed into existing workflows and business processes.

Visual Unity is based in Prague, Ottawa, Los Angeles, Munich, Dubai, Nairobi, Bangkok, Hong Kong. For further information, please visit www.visualunity.com

Visual Unity: Na Hrebenech II 1718/8, Prague 4, 147 00, Czech Republic

T: +420 271 742 111 F: +420 271 742 112 E: info@visualunity.com

About National Film Development Corpration

National Film Development Corporation of India is the central agency established to encourage the good cinema movement in the country. The primary goal of the NFDC is to plan, promote and organize an integrated and efficient development of the Indian film industry and foster excellence in cinema. Over the years NFDC has provided a wide range of services essential to the growth of Indian cinema. The NFDC (and its predecessor the Film Finance Corporation) has so far funded / produced over 300 films. These films, in various Indian languages, have been widely acclaimed and have won many national and international awards.