Roundabout Entertainment Builds Forward-Looking Retiming Workflow on Tachyon(R) Wormhole(TM)

Post Facility Realizes Radical Efficiency Gains in Processing and Delivering Quality Program Content Adjusted to Customers' Time Requirements

SAN FRANCISCO -- Feb. 18, 2015 -- Wohler Technologies today announced that Burbank, California-based postproduction facility Roundabout Entertainment has invested in the Tachyon(R) Wormhole(TM) automated file-based retiming and standards conversion solution to increase the capacity of its retiming services. Tachyon Wormhole performs a plus or minus runtime adjustment of program content while preserving not only video and audio quality, but also closed caption integrity. With this solution, Roundabout has been able to significantly reduce time-consuming hands-on editing and boost its capacity for delivering program content that meets specific time requirements.

"Time is money, and every second counts," said Ross Millward, director of technical operations at Roundabout. "Our goal is to help our customers monetize content by fitting their projects into tight time constraints while retaining both the quality and the creative intent. As a powerful file-based solution with top-notch image-processing algorithms, Tachyon Wormhole has allowed us to increase the amount of content we can process and significantly reduce the time our team spends on manual QC. Built on a 4K-capable video pipeline, this Wohler solution has not only helped us to increase our productivity, but also allowed us to move forward into 4K work."

Tachyon Wormhole allows content owners and broadcasters to meet customers' length requirements cost-effectively and efficiently. Because Roundabout has made the Tachyon Wormhole retiming solution available on machines throughout its facility, the company enjoys a retiming workflow that is no longer dependent on the availability of specific operational areas, equipment, or team members. Working through the solution's intuitive GUI, users simply select the target runtime by choosing a specific length or by entering a percentage adjustment.

Wohler's RadiantGrid(TM) platform serves as the file-based processing framework that integrates retiming of closed-captioning data, audio retiming, and pitch correction into the Tachyon Wormhole video processing workflow. The turnkey retiming system can process up to two video assets simultaneously while synchronously handling up to 64 channels of audio and CEA-608 and -708 caption data. Tachyon Wormhole also supports standards conversion, deinterlacing, resolution conversion, inverse telecine, and broken cadence removal/correction, with additional options such as Dolby(R) E processing and color legalization. This robust feature set enables users to consolidate critical media processing functions within the retiming workflow.

"Post facilities working with Tachyon Wormhole are re-defining the media transformation function from a business cost into a source of revenue generation," said Craig Newbury, vice president of sales for Wohler's RadiantGrid business line. "As a competitively priced high-density retiming solution, Tachyon Wormhole is an attractive investment. Enabling significant efficiency gains and opening the door to new business opportunities, the solution also offers very appealing long-term benefits."

Information about Wohler and the Tachyon Wormhole product is available at www.retime.tv.

# # #

About Wohler Technologies Inc.

Wohler's tradition of innovation began more than 30 years ago with the creation of the industry's first in-rack audio monitoring product, and it continues today through the company's continued development of unique solutions that span the baseband, stream, and file-based domains and include advanced monitoring solutions for video, audio, and captioning applications; solutions for IP monitoring, encoding, and decoding; and the award-winning RadiantGrid(TM) platform for efficient file-based content transformation and distribution. Together, Wohler's advanced, cost-effective confidence monitoring and media transformation products ensure high-quality production across any platform and delivery to any device. More information about Wohler is available at www.wohler.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Photo Links:

www.wallstcom.com/Wohler/Wohler-Roundabout1.jpg

www.wallstcom.com/Wohler/Wohler-Roundabout3.jpg

Photo Caption: Roundabout Entertainment

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Wohler/Wohler-Tachyon-Wormhole.jpg

Photo Caption: Tachyon(R) Wormhole(TM) Automated File-Based Retiming Solution