Riedel Names Maribel Roman to Serve as Sales Manager for Spain

WUPPERTAL, Germany -- Feb. 18, 2015 -- In a move that strengthens the company's relationships with customers and partners in South European markets, Riedel Communications has appointed Maribel Roman to the role of sales manager for Spain. In this new position, Roman will provide dedicated support with a focus on Spain, Portugal, Italy, and Greece.

"At Riedel we focus on offering exceptional service, and Maribel's presence in Spain will position us to provide the localized support that is so valuable in making a significant impact on customers," said Riedel Communications CEO Thomas Riedel. "Being closer to key markets, we can ensure not only that we understand market demands and customer requirements, but also that our solutions effectively address those factors. Mirabel has the experience to help us achieve both of those goals."

Roman is an international sales manager with more than seven years' experience in the broadcasting market. She previously worked for Spanish intercom and professional monitor manufacturer KROMA, Spain's leading developer and manufacturer of professional AV broadcasting equipment. Following the company's 2014 merger with the well-known Spanish audio company AEQ, she served as an AEQ area sales manager for a variety of European countries.

"Riedel sets the industry standard in providing equipment and services for real-time networks, and I am very happy to be part of this innovative and successful company," said Roman. "I look forward to working within the company's dynamic and forward-looking international sales team to drive further opportunity and success."

About Riedel Communications

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Founded in 1987, the company now employs more than 350 people at 13 locations in Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Americas.

