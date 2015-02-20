DVEO Shipping Portable H.264 Encoder for Streaming Live Events from HD-SDI Cameras -- Replaces Satellite Trucks

San Diego, California -- DVEO is now shipping their Linux® based backpack encoder for streaming live events from HD-SDI or HDMI cameras, via eight cell modems.



Designed for video production and electronic news gathering (ENG), the new CloudPort: 8 Sim H.264™ streams live H.264 video via wireless 3G and 4G mobile networks. Inputs can be HD-SDI, SDI, HDMI, analog (Composite plus two analog audio inputs), or optional FireWire® 1394.



To ensure smooth transmission, the system continuously seeks the best possible mobile network. It bundles up to eight cellular network connections from different operators into one broadband channel.



The system ships with a high profile H.264 decoder that receives the IP streams at a studio or cable head-end. The decoder outputs one, two, or four SD/HD-SDI outputs with embedded audio, or one single output of either HDMI, SD-SDI extra (down converted if HD is received), analog composite video, S-video, or balanced analog audio. Both the encoder and decoder have frame rates of 50, 60, or 59.94 fps.



"Our customers are very pleased with the CloudPort: 8 Sim H.264. It replaces satellite trucks," stated Laszlo Zoltan Vice President of DVEO. "News teams and content providers use the backpack encoder to stream video to the studio, or directly to the web. The end-to-end delay can be as low as two seconds, which makes it ideal for live broadcasts."



In addition to the encoder and decoder, the CloudPort: 8 Sim H.264 is a turnkey system that includes a backpack, antenna, battery charger, power adapter/battery adapter, and two hot swappable V Mount batteries. The backpack, encoder, and equipment weigh 21.4 pounds (9.7 kilograms), including all items except the decoder (which resides at the customer's facility).



With 40 gigabytes of storage, the CloudPort: 8 Sim H.264 can also store video and forward it at a later time. Additional storage is available as an option. The system features a four inch LCD touch screen for local management, plus remote web based management. Rental units are also available.



Supplemental Information for Press Release



Features:



H.264 high profile encoder

H.264 high profile decoder

Inputs: SD-SDI, HD-SDI, HDMI, Composite + 2x analog audio balanced, and optional FireWire® 1394

Frame rates: 50, 60, 59.94

USB socket for file storage or file submission

Latency is two seconds

IFB or return audio at less than a second delay

Real modems, so external antennas with up to 12 db gain are available

Fail-over compensation between different networks

Continuously seeks the best possible mobile network

4 inch high visibility touch screen with easy to use GUI and detailed network information

Linux®: Local and remote (web-based) management

Easy one button operation

Lightweight encoder weighs approximately 8.6 lbs (3.9 kg)

Backpack with all equipment except decoder (which resides at your facility) weighs 21.4 lbs (9.7 kg)

Includes two hot swappable V Mount batteries

Analog, SDI, and HDMI available at the same time

Matching 1 RU decoder with SDI, HD-SDI hand-off





Suggested Retail Price:

CloudPort: 8 Sim H.264: $25,995 U.S.









DVEO and CloudPort: 8 Sim H.264 are trademarks of Computer Modules, Inc.

All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.





About CMI and DVEO

CMI, founded in 1982, is a privately held company headquartered in San Diego, California. DVEO, the Broadcast Division of Computer Modules, Inc., sells digital video and high definition television (HDTV) products to the top television broadcast companies throughout the world.



For more information on CMI and DVEO, please contact Rebecca Gray at +1 (858) 613-1818 or rebecca@dveo.com. To download DVEO's press releases and product images, visit the news section at www.dveo.com.







DVEO, 11409 West Bernardo Court, San Diego, California, 92127

Web: www.dveo.com phone: +1 (858) 613-1818, fax: +1 (858) 613-1815