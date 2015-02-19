Steven Tiffen, Jeff Cohen and Michael Fecik Honored with Scientific and Technical Academy Award® of Commendation

Hauppauge, New York – February 19, 2015 – Steven Tiffen, Jeff Cohen and Michael Fecik of The Tiffen Company, a leading manufacturer of award-winning imaging accessories, were honored with the Scientific and Technical Academy Award of Commendation during the Academy’s Scientific and Technical Awards presentation on February 7. Portions of the evening’s event will be included in the Oscars telecast on Sunday, February 22. Steve Tiffen, Jeff Cohen, and Michael Fecik were recognizedfor their efforts in developing dye-based filters that reduce infrared contamination when neutral density filters are used with digital cameras.

“The Tiffen Company identified the problem and rapidly engineered a series of absorptive filters that ameliorated infrared artifacts with lenses of all focal lengths,” the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences cited in its official press release. “These widely adopted filters allow cinematographers to work as they have done with film-based technology.”

The Academy’s Scientific and Technical Awards acknowledge industry experts whose discoveries and innovations have contributed in significant and lasting ways to motion pictures. Tiffen pioneers Steve Tiffen, Jeff Cohen and Michael Fecik are the only recipients of this year’s Academy Award® of Commendation.

“We sincerely thank the members of the Academy for bestowing this tremendous honor upon us,”says Steve Tiffen. “We stand committed to continuing to support this industry that we love, and we find it so wonderfully pleasing that in this world of digital technology, Tiffen optical filters are recognized as a staple for professional imagemakers across the globe.”

The Academy honored 21 scientific and technical achievements in total at its annual Scientific and Technical Awards Presentation on Saturday, February 7, at the Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills. The full list of honorees can be viewed at http://www.oscars.org/news/21-scientific-and-technical-achievements-be-honored-academy-awardsr.

Tiffen Neutral Density Filters

Tiffen neutral density filters are instrumental in reducing the amount of light passing through a camera’s lens without changing the color of the scene. Designed with brightly lit conditions in mind, these filters help prevent overexposure during tricky shots. They also allow for proper exposure at a wider lens opening, reducing the depth-of-field to highlight a key subject while keeping the foreground and/or background out of focus.

For more information on Tiffen’s extensive selection of neutral density filters, please visithttp://www.tiffen.com/irnd_combo_academy_2015.html. To explore other Tiffen filter options, please visit http://tiffen.com/tiffen-filters/.

About Tiffen

Tiffen has been a leading manufacturer of photographic filters, lens accessories, software, and camera accessories for the consumer/professional imaging and the motion picture and broadcast television industries for over 75 years. The company has a rich history of innovative product design, superior optical consistency, and unparalleled quality. Tiffen has been recognized for its product and engineering excellence, earning a Technical Achievement Award and a Scientific and Engineering Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences®, as well as multiple Emmy® Awards. Today, the company offers a wide range of products, which include: Tiffen® filters, Steadicam® camera stabilizing systems, Lowel® light, Listec® teleprompters, Tiffen Dfx® digital imaging software, Domke® bags, Davis & Sanford® tripods, Zing® camera covers, Stroboframe® flash brackets, Saunders® professional trimmers, and Kodak Wratten® filters. Tiffen continues to enhance its reputation as a leading imaging accessory manufacturer through aggressive growth in the digital imaging accessory industry.

For more information on Tiffen, please visit http://www.tiffen.com.

Tiffen is a registered trademark of The Tiffen Company. EMMY is a trademark property of ATAS/NATAS. ACADEMY AWARD and ACADEMY AWARDS are registered trademarks of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. All other trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

