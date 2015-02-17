Gwen Stefani Performs Using Audio-Technica Wireless at 57th Annual GRAMMY® Awards on February 8, 2015

At the 57th Annual GRAMMY® Awards, held February 8, 2015, Gwen Stefani performed using Audio-TechnicaArtist Elite® 5000 Series Wireless with AEW-T6100a Hypercardioid Dynamic Handheld Microphone/Transmitter. Gwen Stefani and Adam Levine performed “My Heart Is Open” from Maroon 5's 2014 album V.



“Live broadcasts are extremely challenging, as we only have one chance to get it right,” stated John Harris, Co-Music Mixer. “I have been using Audio-Technica wireless systems for years, because of their sound quality and reliable performance.”

More information at www.grammy.com and www.audio-technica.com. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images. (This photo is the property of Kevin Winter/Getty Images and may be used by the press only for the purpose of one-time reproduction. Unauthorized use, alteration or reproduction of this photograph is strictly prohibited.)

