Neil Coles joins Presteigne to boost sales

Crawley, West Sussex, 17 February, 2015 – Presteigne Broadcast Hire has appointed Neil Coles as its sales manager. A sales professional, he has a solid history in the studios and post production industries, so clearly understands the challenges and opportunities facing Presteigne’s clients today.

Working for the past three years as a business development consultant, largely with clients in the broadcast and media sector, he has also driven sales at post house Prime Focus in London, fixed-rig specialist Roll to Record, and Pinewood Studios Group where he was primarily responsible for the light entertainment television studios at Teddington.

“Production companies and their facilities are under tremendous pressure at the moment,” said Coles. “On one side they need to produce more content on ever-tighter budgets and with ever-increasing audience expectations. And on the other, there is a continuous stream of new technologies, and judging when best to go for them is not easy.

“I see my role at Presteigne in being the bridge between the two,” he explained. “We have the biggest inventory of rental equipment in the country, and we stay right on the cutting edge with the latest technologies like 4k capture, mesh grid wireless and high density radio microphone systems. Ensuring that our clients get the right equipment and services is going to be at the top of my priorities.”

Mike Ransome, CEO of Presteigne, added “Getting Neil for our team was an important part of our new moves in customer focus, following on from the appointment of David O’Carroll has head of technology. Together, the two will work on explaining and implementing new technologies and our systems and projects capabilities, as well as ensuring that every client gets precisely the equipment they need, when they need it.

“Neil is a great sales professional who understands the television business from top to bottom,” Ransome added. “It is great to have him on board.”

Coles joined the Presteigne staff at the beginning of January 2015.

###

About Presteigne Broadcast Hire

Presteigne Broadcast Hire is a leading dry hire and complete multi-location production solution provider. Established in 1992, with offices in the UK and operating globally, Presteigne Broadcast Hire has the expertise to offer worldwide solutions to meet a wide range of production needs. Their rental department is one of the most comprehensive in the industry, with access to over 30,000 items of equipment, while specialising in project solutions where they bring their extensive RF, Audio, Video, EVS, HD and 3D divisions together to offer customers a unique and seamless broadcasting experience. For more information, please see: http://presteigne.tv/

Press Contact:

Becky Taylor, Manor Marketing

Tel: +44(0)1635 44991

Email: becky@manormarketing.tv

Presteigne Broadcast Hire Contact:

Mike Ransome

Tel: +44 (0) 1293 651 300

Email: miker@presteigne.tv