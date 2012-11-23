Digital Rapids Selected as One of Greater Toronto's Top Employers

Markham, Ontario: Digital Rapids -- the trusted provider of innovative media transformation and workflow solutions for bringing video content to wider audiences -- has been selected as one of the Greater Toronto Area's top employers for 2013.

Now entering its eighth year, Greater Toronto's Top Employers is an annual competition organized by Mediacorp Canada Inc., Canada's largest publisher of specialized employment information. This special designation recognizes the Greater Toronto employers that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work. Criteria include physical workplace; work atmosphere and social programs; health, financial and family benefits; vacation and time off; employee communications; performance management; training and skills development; and community involvement. Employers are compared to other organizations in their field to determine which offers the most progressive and forward-thinking programs. The winners were announced earlier this week in a special editorial supplement published by The Globe and Mail newspaper.

"We're proud to be selected as one of the region's best companies to work for," said Brick Eksten, President and CEO of Digital Rapids Corporation. "Since our inception, we've recognized that our goals are achieved through the talent and dedication of our employees. We've strived to create an organizational culture and environment that both foster and reward those attributes, and this recognition shows that we're succeeding."

Digital Rapids provides market-leading media processing and workflow solutions, technology and expertise that empower the world's leading media organizations to reach wider audiences more efficiently, more effectively and more profitably. Digital Rapids' flexible hardware and software manage and perform the transformation of video and audio into the multiple formats required by applications ranging from production and archive to multi-screen viewing on platforms from PCs, tablets, mobile phones and game consoles to broadcast television and 'smart' TVs. Digital Rapids solutions have been adopted by thousands of customers worldwide -- from leading broadcast networks, motion picture studios, cable television operators, telcos, online content portals and post production facilities to corporations, government agencies, schools and churches.

For more information about Digital Rapids, please visit www.digitalrapids.com.

