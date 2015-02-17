PrimeTime Lighting Systems Announces the GUS 51 LED Fresnel with Industry Leading Technologies

The GUS 51 LED Fresnel draws an energy-efficient 58 watts and pumps out the equivalent of a 1,000 watt traditional Fresnel

Dallas, TX – February 16, 2015 – PrimeTime has raised the bar for LED Fresnels with industry leading technologies with the new GUS 51 LED Fresnel that is incredibly bright and requires no fan. While only drawing 58 watts, the GUS 51 pumps out the equivalent of a 1K traditional Fresnel. PrimeTime’s advanced optics produces a perfectly even wash of light from side-to-side and is adjustable from a tight 11° beam angle at full spot to a wide 80° field angle at full flood.

Glen Harn, PrimeTime’s CEO explained, “PrimeTime's unique "Therma-draw" heat dispersion technology results in a bright LED Fresnel light that is cool to the touch and dead quiet - no fan.” He added, “our advanced optics with high quality Micro-Fresnel lens systems result in the most even wash of light you're likely to find in any LED Fresnel, with less than 2.8% decrease in brightness from center to outer edge.”

Other features of the GUS 51 LED Fresnel:

·PrimeTime's exclusive "Steady Glide" smooth focusing transport

·100% machined, extruded, and formed aluminum construction

·Diodes are under-driven in ALL PrimeTime LED products to extend diode life and color balance

·CRI over 90 results in accurate color rendition, even with ultra high-def TV production

·Lamp life rated at 50K+ hours

·Equipped with DMX, 10v, and on-board dial for versatile dimming

·Available in either 3,000 or 5,000 kelvin color temperature

·Manufactured in the U.S. with PrimeTime's unmatched build-quality with lasting durability and rigorous engineering standards

According to Harn, “Our team focused this past year on developing bright and innovative LED lighting instruments for the broadcast studio market. Chief engineers at television stations across the country have told us that our lights are the most durable and long lasting luminaires in their studios.” We’ve introduced three new LED products, the 1SLED, MSLED and the GUS 51 LED Fresnel.

About PrimeTime Lighting Systems, Inc.

Known for innovative and superbly engineered lighting, PrimeTime Lighting Systems, Inc. (formerly called KW/2 Studios) manufactures broadcast lighting systems, video conference light fixtures, LED and fluorescent studio lighting for the broadcast industry. PrimeTime's U.S. fabricated products illuminate broadcast TV and cable news sets, video conference facilities, worship sanctuaries, religious broadcasting studios, production studios, city council chambers and eLearning classrooms throughout the United States and some foreign countries. PrimeTime luminaires are recognized for high performance, lasting durability and quality.

