Additional Sponsors Announced For The Recording Academy® Producers & Engineers Wing® GRAMMY® Week Celebration Honoring Nile Rodgers

Industry Partners Pledge Their Support for Annual Celebration Highlighting Sound Quality and Honoring Rodgers' Career



Santa Monica, Calif. — Participating sponsors have been announced for the eighth annual Producers & Engineers Wing® GRAMMY® Week event, this year honoring three-time GRAMMY winner Nile Rodgers for his commitment to excellence and ongoing support for the art and craft of recorded music.



The list of participating sponsors includes the Audio Engineering Society (AES), Astell & Kern, Capital Bauer Insurance, Guitar Center Professional, iZotope, Prism Sound, Recording Connection Audio Institute, Lurssen Mastering, SoundExchange, and Westlake Pro. Previously announced title sponsors, include AVID, BMI, DTS, ELS Studio Premium Audio® - Powered by Panasonic, HARMAN Professional brands AKG®, dbx®, JBL® Professional and Lexicon®, Iron Mountain Entertainment Services, Louisiana Entertainment, Music Marketing, PMC Ltd., and Shure.

Industry luminaries Michael Ostin and Cameron Strang will serve as honorary co-chairs for the event, to be held on Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2015, at The Village Studios in West Los Angeles. GRAMMY Week culminates with the 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards® on Sunday, Feb. 8, 2015, airing live on the CBS Television Network, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. For updates and breaking news, please visit www.grammy.com, and The Recording Academy®'s social networks on Twitter and Facebook.

"This annual event is a highlight of the P&E Wing's yearly itinerary and also officially kicks off GRAMMY Week," said Maureen Droney, P&E Wing Managing Director. "This year's multi-talented honoree Nile Rodgers is legendary as a performer, a producer and an advocate for both sound quality and recording professionals, and we are extremely excited to celebrate his career at our signature event. To that, we'd like to recognize our participating and title sponsors, without whom this event would not be possible. We are enormously grateful for their support in helping us to host this special evening."

As the Producers & Engineers Wing 2015 honoree, Rodgers joins an impressive list of past honorees: Chris Blackwell; T Bone Burnett; Tom Dowd; Ahmet and Nesuhi Ertegun; Jimmy Iovine; Quincy Jones; Arif Mardin; Al Schmitt; Jerry Wexler; and Neil Young.

