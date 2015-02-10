NVerzion 2015 NAB SHOW EXHIBITOR PREVIEW - Booth N4028

At the 2015 NAB Show, NVerzion(R) will introduce next-generation automation and media asset management solutions, including cloud-based capabilities that maximize broadcasters' operational efficiencies and lower capital and operating expenses while enabling them to provide superior-quality on-air presentation.

Partner Demonstrations

NVerzion will announce an exciting new partnership at the 2015 NAB Show designed to streamline broadcast operations. NVerzion will show integration between HIT HDL8640 Blu-ray storage and NVerzion's master control automation system, providing broadcasters with a unified multitier storage platform.

The HDL8640 Blu-ray library from HIT features a compact footprint of 24 inches by 42 inches and 8,640 pieces of 100GB optical discs, while only consuming 1300W at peak usage. Multiple Blu-ray drives can be deployed based on specific simultaneous read/write requirements. The partnership with HIT adds another layer to NVerzion's existing portfolio of intelligent file-based management systems, which now includes traditional Network Attached Storage (NAS), Linear Tape-Open (LTO), and a Blu-ray optical library solution.

Key Product Introductions

Broadcast Automation Solutions

CLASS(TM)

A key highlight at the 2015 NAB Show will be NVerzion's Component Level Automation System Solutions (CLASS(TM)), which provides station groups and broadcasters of any size with a flexible, scalable automation and content management platform as an alternative to station-in-a-box solutions.

Rather than replace all of a station's existing equipment, CLASS takes advantage of a broadcaster's existing infrastructure by using software components to control and integrate legacy hardware and software systems into a unified platform. CLASS offers system-wide control for ingest, playout, asset management, graphics, and business management as well as interoperability with all manufacturers and common traffic systems. The solution can easily be scaled up to accommodate hundreds of channels, providing broadcasters with the flexibility to add new channels as they grow. Based on a modular architecture with no single point of failure, CLASS is guaranteed to keep broadcasters on the air 24/7.

Cloud-Based Solutions

CloudNine(TM)

At the 2015 NAB Show, NVerzion will demonstrate CloudNine(TM), a cloud-based channel-in-a-box solution that offers all of the functionalities found in a traditional video server plus the features of a standard channel-ina-box system. Through the cost-effective, powerful, and reliable network-based CloudNine solution, broadcasters can simultaneously record and playout audio and video content from a wide range of third-party commercial and program delivery systems as well as update metadata.

An intuitive, Web-based interface allows broadcasters to control and monitor recording and playout operations from any location, whether local or remote. The flexible solution supports a wide variety of popular encoding formats (e.g. MPEG-2, MPEG-4, and AVI), video resolutions (e.g. SD and HD), and standards (e.g. NTSC and PAL). As one of the first cloud-based appliances for video playout and control, CloudNine dramatically changes workflow design and content delivery, offering broadcasters increased operational efficiencies and cost savings.

NCloud(TM)

NVerzion will showcase NCloud(TM), a cloud-based automation and media asset management system, at the 2015 NAB Show. Designed to simplify the playout and control of professional video and audio content, NCloud enables broadcasters to control, store, and monitor high-quality audio and video content anytime and anywhere, lowering their capital and operational expenses. By providing broadcasters with virtually unlimited storage via the cloud, NCloud eliminates the need for onsite storage systems, significantly reducing a broadcaster's infrastructure and maintenance costs.

Company Overview:

NVerzion(R) is a leading provider of digital broadcast automation tools that streamline an operator's entire workflow from acquisition to distribution and playout of content, reducing OPEX and CAPEX. Based on a Component Level Automation System Solutions (CLASS(TM)) concept that supports easy implementation into any existing infrastructure, NVerzion automation solutions offer users scalability, reliability, redundancy, and guaranteed interoperability with third-party systems. All NVerzion systems are backed with worldwide training, service, and support.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

IMAGE DOWNLOADS

Photo Links:

www.202comms.com/NVerzion/NVerzion-CLASS.jpg

Caption: NVerzion CLASS(TM)

www.202comms.com/NVerzion/NVerzion-CloudNine.jpg

Caption: NVerzion CloudNine(TM)

www.202comms.com/NVerzion/NVerzion-NCloud.jpg

Caption: NVerzion NCloud(TM)