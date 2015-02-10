Pixspan and TIXEL Break the Speed Barrier for High-Resolution Images

(CHEVY CHASE, MD) - Pixspan, Inc. and TIXEL GmbH have announced that the next-generation release of TIXstream, TIXEL's high-performance file transfer solution, will fully integrate Pixspan's image optimized codex technology. The hybrid offering will provide customers with high-speed, bit-exact compression that enables full-resolution image file transfer over existing networks at two to five times faster than has been previously available.

The new TIXstream solution, enhanced with Pixspan's software, enables full-resolution workflow in a manner that is both fast and economical by compressing pixels during transfers and accelerating imaging workflows with major image formats, including DPX, OpenEXR, TIFF, Cineon, ARRIRAW, Canon RAW, DICOM and GeoTIFF.

"TIXstream's high-performance transfer framework already offers maximum transfer rates," says Andreas Aust, CTO of TIXEL. "Combining our software was just a logical next step. The addition of Pixspan's codec takes TIXstream to a new performance level, which is now the fastest option available to the industry."

"With the Pixspan option available for full-resolution images, TIXstream will enable customers to make incrementally faster transfers, while transmitting several times the volume on their existing bandwidth," notes Michael Rowny, CEO of Pixspan. "Our integrated software solution with TIXEL vastly speeds up typical DPX or other full-resolution workflows. Customers will be able to move DI content directly out of a file system in one part of the world and into a system on the other side of the globe, achieving speeds two to five times faster than ever before. Clients can also maximize their existing computer and network resources without requiring expensive network changes."

About Pixspan

Pixspan offers unique software products that reduce storage costs and increase transmission speeds of full-resolution media, medical and surveillance imaging. Currently, Pixspan is the only company providing a solution that enables a full-resolution workflow, beginning from camera RAW, to image processing, through to a final asset, with less than half the storage and bandwidth of existing solutions.

About TIXEL

TIXEL GmbH is a German-based vendor of solutions for high-speed transfer in wide area multi-gigabit IP networks. TIXEL products are primarily used to optimize data-intensive global applications like cloud services, big data exchange and media production.

