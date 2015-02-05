Telestream To Introduce New Dynamic Ad Insertion Software and Showcase Advancements in Transcoding, Workflow Automation & Live Streaming at NAB 2015

Telestream®, the leading provider of digital video tools and workflow solutions will use NAB 2015 (booth SL3305) to introduce new products built on its flagship Vantage® media processing platform as well as enhancements to its suite of desktop video products including new versions of Switch, Wirecast and Episode.

Dynamic Ad Insertion Software: Telestream will launch the new Vantage Dynamic Ad Insertion (DAI) content preparation system that will produce and distribute ad-ready content for on-demand video. With this system, multi-channel video program distributors and content production networks will be able to generate major new revenue streams in an efficient and cost-effective way from their existing VOD content. Several major content production networks are currently using a prototype of this fully automated system in production to successfully generate revenue with Dynamic Ad Insertion in their VOD programming.

Vantage: Focusing on the growing needs of content owners seeking to develop multi-platform distribution architectures, Vantage will continue to add support for more media formats across the Vantage Transcode product family. By NAB 2015, full 4K support and HEVC encoding will be available in Vantage Transcode Multiscreen and Vantage Transcode IPTV VOD, while XAVC decoding and ProRes 4444 encoding will be available in Vantage Transcode Pro. Telestream continues to strengthen its position in post-production with support for more digital camera formats being introduced throughout the year. At NAB 2015 additional camera formats supported by Vantage will include Panasonic P2 AVC-Ultra and Sony XDCAM EX for professional video encoding.

Post Producer: Built on Vantage, Telestream’s Post Producer™ file-based content assembly software system will include third party titling from NewBlue. Post Producer addresses the issue of repetitive rendering of different versions of media. Based on user templates, and controlled via simple spreadsheet input, Post Producer automatically assembles multi-layer composites from video and graphics, enabling the creation of uniquely branded versions of the same package for different distribution services.

Vantage Cloud Subscriptions: Launched last autumn, Vantage Cloud Subscriptions complements on-premise Vantage systems by allowing users to quickly and easily provision transcode farms in the cloud with pay-as-you-go pricing at Amazon Web Services (AWS). At NAB 2015,Telestream will feature expanded regional support that allows users to connect locally to an AWS cluster in Singapore, Japan, Australia and Germany. Telestream will also feature GPU-accelerated server support at all of the AWS end points worldwide to enable faster media processing.

Wirecast 6: Telestream will demonstrate major new features in Wirecast 6 including Instant Replay, Playlists, iOS sources, Social Media feeds and more. With more partnerships (Microsoft Azure, NewBlue FX, Wowza and others) Wirecast is ideal for streaming or recording live Internet shows, breaking news, sporting events, live concerts, church services, corporate meetings and lectures. It offers all the powerful production capabilities of expensive hardware solutions with the flexibility and affordability of a software application.

Switch: Telestream will be demonstrating Switch, the award-winning multi-format media player and inspection tool for broadcast and media professionals on both Mac OSX and Windows platforms. Switch provides users with everything they need to play, inspect, and correct their media in one, easy-to-use professional tool.

Episode 6.5: Telestream will also announce version 6.5 of its Episode desktop video encoding software. Building on the strong foundation of Episode’s powerful video and audio encoding engine, version 6.5 introduces support for 608 and 708 closed captioning standards, improved audio handling and channel mapping, and HEVC and XAVC for super high resolution encoding. Designed for the entire production workflow from camera to delivery, Episode encoding is fast, and offers brilliant "true to the original” results.

NAB Broadcast Engineering Conference Speakers

Telestream captioning expert, Giovanni Galvez will present "Captioning in an Automated Workflow for Transcoding and Delivery" as part of the session called "Working with Metadata" at 3 P.M. on Wednesday, April 15, 2015.

Alan Popkin Director of Television Engineering & Technical Operations at KLCS-TV in Los Angeles and Paul Turner, VP of Enterprise Product Management at Telestream will present "Success in Implementing a File-based Workflow" as part of the session called "Working with Metadata" at 5:30 PM on Wednesday, April 15, 2015

John Pallett, Telestream Director of Product Marketing, and Dr. Zhou Wang, Co-Founder & CEO at SSIMWave Inc., will present "Quality-Driven Adaptive Bit-Rate Video Streaming" as part of the session called "Understanding Adaptive Bitrate Technologies" at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, April 16, 2015.

