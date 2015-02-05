Pixel Power shows graphics and automation mastery at CABSAT

Cambridge, 5 February 2015: Pixel Power, the innovative supplier of broadcast graphics and automation solutions, is showing its range of innovative graphics and automation products at CABSAT 2015. Alongside demonstrations of a range of the rich creative solutions based on its Clarity platform, Pixel Power staff will be on hand to talk about how automated content packaging is transforming channel branding and collapsing the cost of playout.

The Pixel Power Clarity graphics platform is recognised as the comprehensive solution to high quality broadcast graphics in HD and beyond. Its responsive and intuitive user interface gives free rein to artists, in realtime broadcast applications and in the post suite. As well as its creative graphics capabilities, Clarity software is the platform on which a number of innovative tools are built.

These include Pixel Factory, the automated content packaging system. Pixel Factory is in use at MBC in Dubai, where its application has grown from a single channel little more than a year ago to automatically generating promos and other marketing material for 15 in-house channels today. As well as creating promos and trailers to standard templates, the application of Pixel Factory can be extended to represent a radical new approach to channel playout.

For thematic channels, where schedules are locked down a day or more in advance of transmission, Pixel Factory can package every part of the output: programmes, commercial breaks, promos, and audience retaining revenue enhancing tricks like squeezebacks and voiceovers. That means the entire channel can be delivered from simple video servers, channel in a box systems or IP streaming solutions. Pixel Factory also provides the perfect packaging solution for VoD and OTT services, simplifying the chain and adding resilience while lowering the capital cost to below that of even a basic channel in a box solution.

“The MENA region has always been a really important market for us,” said James Gilbert, CEO of Pixel Power. “CABSAT is a key part of our sales campaign, and I am looking forward to spending time with all the leading Middle East broadcasters, facilities and production companies – and of course our valued sales and distribution partners – about new ways of implementing graphics and automation.”

CABSAT is at the Dubai World Trade Centre, 10 – 12 March 2015. Pixel Power can be found on stand 301.

Pixel Power provides innovative graphics production and integrated playout delivery systems for broadcasters, OB truck companies, playout facilities, post-production houses, venues and sports complexes. Our award-winning branding and promotions systems, graphics-enabled master control switchers, and sophisticated HD/SD switchable graphics production systems allow producers to deliver dynamic live and pre-recorded content for any SD, HD, 3D stereoscopic, mobile, online or interactive application.

For over 25 years Pixel Power’s engineering prowess and dedication to customer support have made it the industry’s first choice. Our customer base of over 2000 systems includes market leaders like Al Jazeera, BBC, CBC, Disney, Discovery, ESPN, Sky, Ericsson, VIASAT and WDR.

Headquartered in Cambridge, England, Pixel Power has a subsidiary located in Burbank, California and a Middle East office in Dubai, as well as a global network of carefully selected distributors trained to support any requirement.

Pixel Power can be contacted online at www.pixelpower.com.

