Snell Products at Government Video Expo 2012:

CONVERSION

KudosPro MC500 -- Low-Cost Signal-Processing Platform

On display at Government Video Expo will be KudosPro MC500, the newest addition to the KudosPro family of cost-effective, broadcast-quality format and standards conversion systems. The KudosPro range is available at an exceptionally low price point, making it ideal for the many broadcasters, news agencies, and content providers that must consider cost and space issues while also ensuring high-quality delivery of large numbers of channels to domestic and international audiences. With the MC500, Snell places the superior picture quality of motion compensation within reach of even the tightest budgets. Like the other KudosPro converters, the MC500 provides up-, down-, and crossconversion for all broadcast standards including SD, HD, and 3Gbps (1080p) and includes a range of tools for picture enhancement, audio gain/delay/shuffle, closed caption and timecode passing, AFDs, and much more.

Photo Caption: KudosPro MC500

ROUTING

Vega Router -- For Flexible Port, Fiber, and Coax Configuration

Snell's award-winning Vega is a new routing platform that allows users to configure any signal port independently for fiber or coax (copper), easing a mixed connectivity environment and helping broadcasters to migrate simply and cost-effectively. Available in 2RU with 96 ports or 4RU with 192 ports, its unique design also enables any port to be configured as either an input or output, providing the industry's most flexible asymmetric routing solution. Vega uses proprietary algorithms to monitor every subassembly continuously and offers a full range of options for maximum redundancy: dual crosspoints, dual controllers, dual power supplies, and dual fans -- all "hot"-pluggable or replaceable.

Photo Caption: Vega Routing Platform

PRODUCTION SWITCHING

Kahuna 360 -- The World's First Native 1080p/3G Switcher

Kahuna 360 supports any format in, any format out, on any input or output including 1080p (single link). The system also features unique Make M/E(TM) technology, which makes it easy for the operator to leverage available mixer power and create a tailor-made M/E delivering unmatched flexibility when sharing mainframe resources with multiple consoles. Kahuna 360 offers up to six full mix effects (M/Es), seven keyers per M/E, 120 HD/SD inputs, 64 HD/SD outputs, and a clip-store with 40 minutes SD or eight minutes HD. The switcher also supports up to 16 simultaneous broadcast productions from a single mainframe.

Photo Caption: Kahuna 360 Switcher

Company Quote:

"Broadcast and pro A/V professionals are continually challenged to implement affordable, secure, and reliable solutions to produce and playout their productions. These same solutions must also produce high-quality content and collaborate with existing equipment and IT systems. At Government Video Expo, Snell will be showcasing targeted platforms that address these critical needs and that allow organizations to achieve greater workflow efficiency." --

President of Snell Americas Jonathan Goldstein

Company Overview:

Snell is a leading innovator in digital media technology, providing broadcasters and global media companies with a comprehensive range of solutions to create, manage, and streamline the distribution of content for today's multi-screen world. Specializing in TV Everywhere, Broadcast Infrastructure, and Live Production applications, Snell provides the necessary tools to transition seamlessly and cost-effectively to HDTV, stereoscopic 3D, and 3Gbps operations while enabling broadcasters to monetize and deliver their media assets across multiple distribution platforms. Headquartered in the U.K., Snell serves more than 2,000 broadcasters, government agencies, and global media companies in more than 100 countries through its worldwide team of sales and support personnel. More information is available at www.snellgroup.com.

