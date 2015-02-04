M3 (Music Mix Mobile) Expands Their Broadcast Mix Setup with Focusrite RedNet 6 MADI Bridge

Award-winning remote recording specialists add RedNet 6 to their workflow, based on its ability to provide a seamless interface between MADI multi-channel audio and the Dante™ audio networking protocol



Los Angeles, CA — M3 (Music Mix Mobile) is an acclaimed New Jersey/California-based remote facilities company combining the talents of award-winning production professionals and state-of-the-art audio solutions. The firm has recently expanded the setup in their mobile broadcast mix trucks with the addition of a RedNet 6 MADI Bridge from Focusrite. RedNet is Focusrite’s acclaimed range of Ethernet-networked audio interfaces, based around the industry-standard Dante™ Ethernet audio networking system.



The professionals of the acclaimed M3 firm have been awarded top industry honors, including EMMY Awards, for their work on some of the nation’s most high-profile entertainment events: the GRAMMY® Awards, The Latin GRAMMY®s, Beyoncé and Jay-Z On the Run Live from Paris, VH1 Storytellers,The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, The Colbert Report, the CMA Awards and others. M3 offers superior audio solutions for capture and broadcast which transcend industry standards and continue to exceed their customers’ expectations, using state-of-the-art equipment and modern design philosophies. The RedNet 6 has been added to their equipment arsenal based on its ability to provide a flawless bridge between any Dante-enabled network and M3’s MADI-based multi-channel audio system workflow.

Joel Singer, M3 Engineer-in-Charge, stated, “In what we are doing now, connectivity options are the name of the game – what is asked of us from gig to gig can vary greatly, and it’s on us to have the right tools for the job. Dante is clearly becoming an industry standard among many professionals and facilities. With the RedNet 6 MADI interface, we are very comfortable converting a Dante signal into something that we’re more familiar with, and vice versa. It’s a flawless, all-in-one tool.”

Phil Wagner, President of Focusrite Novation Inc., stated, "M3 is the preeminent mobile broadcast mix company, responsible for capturing and mixing the audio for a high percentage of high-profile events, and we are thrilled that they have added RedNet 6 to their workflow. RedNet provides professionals with the appropriate solutions, and it is satisfying for RedNet to get the stamp of approval from M3.”

