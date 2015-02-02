DPA Microphones’ d:screet™ Necklace Microphone Earns Prestigious TEC Award

ALLEROED, DENMARK, FEBRUARY 2, 2015 – DPA Microphones is pleased to announce that its d:screet™ Omnidirectional Miniature NecklaceMicrophone has earned a prestigious TEC Award in the Sound Reinforcement category at this year’s 30th Annual award ceremony in Anaheim.

“We are very honored to have our d:screet Necklace Microphone presented with a TEC Award for Outstanding Technical Achievement in the Sound Reinforcement category,” says Christian Poulsen, CEO of DPA Microphones. “The TEC Awards are the most respected in our industry and we are quite pleased that our engineering team has been recognized for consistently designing industry-leading equipment that meets the continuously growing needs of professionals in our industry. We would like to thank not only the TEC Awards committee for the nomination, but also our customers and the industry at large for voting for this microphone.”

Released at Prolight + Sound 2014, the d:screet Necklace Microphonecan be mounted and removed quickly several times by untrained talent without a sound expert nearby. Especially useful for instances when mounting and consistent audio output are the primary requirements, the d:screet Necklace mic is ideal for situations requiring quick costume changes. Featuring DPA’s legendary d:screet 4061 Omnidirectional Miniature Capsule in a soft rubber necklace, the d:screet Necklace mic offers fast, repeatable, “do-it-yourself” mounting and is designed specifically for use by non-technicians. It is available in black, white and brown and in lengths of either 18.3 or 20.9 inches.

