NEP Trio Video Supplies More Than 30 Hours of Live HD Video for Austin City Limits Festival

NEP Provides Complete Solution for Webcasts and On-Site Big Screen Presentations

PITTSBURGH -- Nov. 14, 2012 -- NEP today announced that NEP Trio Video recently wrapped its sixth successful production of the Austin City Limits (ACL) Music Festival, held Oct. 12-14 at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas. As the festival's exclusive provider of mobile video production facilities and services, NEP Trio Video supplied more than 30 hours of HD video that was webcast live on the festival's two YouTube(TM) channels. In addition, NEP Trio Video supplied the ACL Festival Network, a private on-site network that delivered live HD video to VIP areas at the festival and to large-format screens supplied and operated by NEP Trio Video's sister organization, NEP Screenworks.

"Innovation continues to be the driving force in our business. In 2011 we pioneered tapeless workflows for music festivals, bringing a new level of time and cost savings to a production environment that has traditionally been tape-based," said Peter Kimball, senior account manager at NEP Trio Video. "Now, this year's ACL marked the first time we've replaced on-site uplink trucks with a completely fiber-optic-based transmission network -- a more cost-effective and reliable alternative to satellite. It's one more example of how NEP Trio Video has been able to take technologies from the world of sports production and apply them, with great success, to live entertainment."

Under contract by Springboard Productions for promoter C3 Presents, NEP Trio Video provided its Tango, Beta, Aqua, and XL2 mobile units for the ACL Festival, as well as 18 cameras that captured more than 100 bands performing to more than 70,000 music fans each day.

"In addition to ACL, we rely on NEP Trio and NEP Screenworks to supply their state-of-the-art equipment and technical expertise to Lollapalooza festival, and we know we can always count on the same expert technical resources and reliable, high-quality results," said Hank Neuberger, executive producer for Springboard Productions. "We appreciate the NEP's ability to come together as a single team to deliver a comprehensive solution that enhances the experience for both on-site festival attendees and Web audiences. At this year's ACL, the results spoke for themselves. Our webcasts drew audiences that are comparable to those of traditional prime-time TV broadcasts."

Recently acquired by NEP, Trio Video has its roots in Chicago-based professional-sports coverage, but it has also built a center of competency around production for the highest profile outdoor music festivals in the U.S., including ACL, Lollapalooza, the Bonnaroo Music Festival, and the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

About the Austin City Limits Festival

The Austin City Limits (ACL) Music Festival is an annual three-day festival held in Austin, Texas, at the city's central public park, Zilker Park. Each year, in addition to food and art, most from local vendors, ACL Festival brings together more than 130 acts from all over the world to play rock, indie, country, folk, electronic, and more on eight stages. More than 70,000 fans attend the festival each day. Named after the legendary PBS concert series, the festival is produced by Austin-based C3 Presents, which also produces Lollapalooza. The ACL Festival celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2011. For more information, visit www.aclfestival.com.

About NEP

With the world's most advanced equipment, largest fleet of mobile units, and global production studios to suit every genre, NEP enables its clients to execute, deliver, and display exceptional productions on any platform around the world. For more than 30 years, NEP has ensured its clients' success by delivering superior service and building lasting relationships with a passion for continuous innovation. NEP's talented staff is committed to acting with integrity and working as a team to deliver comprehensive solutions for remote production, studio production, video display, webcasting, and power generation that set the global industry standard. For more information, visit www.nepinc.com.