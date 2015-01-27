Electrosonic’s Chris Conte to Lead New Executive Role

Electrosonic has named Chris Conte as head of the new U.S. Business Development team where he will lead a dedicated group focused on exploring new relationships with key accounts and seeking new business opportunities to support Electrosonic's future growth.

"Chris has an impressive record of developing new opportunities and providing the right technology solutions for clients. His industry experience coupled with his unique skills and insight will enhance our efforts to accelerate Electrosonic's growth," says Jim Bowie, President of the Electrosonic Group.

As VP of New Business Development, Conte will be responsible for driving new strategic business deals and partnerships across select markets with key customers, partners and industry influencers. He will extend Electrosonic's presence and relevance by building and guiding the global reputation and brand. The Business Development team's scope not only cover Electrosonic's existing markets (Entertainment, Control Rooms and Corporate Solutions) but will expand its business into new markets, and will also support the company's Service Solutions effort.

"I'm very pleased to be leading the new Business Development team," Conte says. "It is a very exciting time at Electrosonic and for me personally. Electrosonic celebrated its 50th anniversary last year and I'm thrilled to help shape our future."

The new business development team will include Ramzi Shakra, Electrosonic's Director of Marketing, as well as sales consultants Morgan Scopetto and Tony Miceli, who will work closely with Conte on this new focus.

Conte has worked in the entertainment industry since 1987, and has more than 18 years' experience in the application of current and emerging technologies. He joined Electrosonic in 2001. His previous position at Electrosonic was Vice President of Entertainment, a position from which he managed the company's Entertainment business worldwide.

About Electrosonic

Electrosonic is an international audio-visual company that creates tailored, state-of-the-art solutions for a wide range of markets including theme parks, museums, control rooms, and corporate meeting rooms. Since its founding in 1964, Electrosonic has built a strong reputation for working on complex projects, both large and small, and has developed lasting partnerships with customers and suppliers. Beyond complete integrated systems, Electrosonic provides a comprehensive scope of services including technical design, projector lamp sales, maintenance and operational support.

