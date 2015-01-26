Blonder Tongue Receives Approval by Major U.S. Satellite Provider for its Latest Encoder

HDE-8C-QAM With Option 2 Video Encoder Approved for Use in Institutional HD Over Coax Deployments

OLD BRIDGE, N.J. -- Jan. 26, 2015 -- Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE MKT:BDR) today announced that the company's HDE-8C-QAM w/Opt 2 encoder is now approved for use in high-definition (HD) deployments over coax infrastructure by a major U.S. satellite digital television provider. The reliability, superior video quality, and feature set provided by the HDE-8C-QAM w/Opt 2 encoder (#6370-2), will enable operators to cost-effectively deliver HD video content in certain institutional markets.

"When it comes to distributing HD in institutional environments, superior video quality, reliable performance, and operational efficiency are essential," said Jeff Smith, vice president of sales at Blonder Tongue. "The unit's high performance and advanced features (like satellite receiver control and sparing, Dolby(R) digital audio and emergency alert) are key reasons why we are seeing such strong market interest in this unit. The new lower price reduces the operators' capital and operating expenses, making this product a very compelling solution."

Using the HDE-8C-QAM w/Opt 2 encoder, operators can accept programs from up to eight component or composite inputs from satellite receivers. After accepting video content, the encoder digitizes, MPEG-2 encodes, multiplexes, and modulates the eight input programs plus a spare into four adjacent watermarked QAM channels. The high-performance encoder also features a Web-based user interface plus a front-panel test point, thereby decreasing the learning curve for system operators and further reducing operational expenses.

Additionally, the feature-rich encoder includes closed captioning, user-defined PSIP configurations, and is compatible with ITU Annex A and B digital QAM formats. An included emergency alert system interface allows the encoder to comply with EAS requirements.

About Blonder Tongue

Photo Link: www.blondertongue.com/UserFiles/file/HDE-8C-QAM_wOpt2.jpg

Photo Caption: HDE-8C-QAM MPEG-2 Encoder for HD Over Coax Applications