Haivision Recognized by Deloitte as 2012 Technology Fast 50(TM) and Fast 500(TM)

MONTREAL and CHICAGO -- Nov. 19, 2012 -- Haivision today announced that it has been recognized as one of Canada's fastest growing technology companies in the 15th annual Deloitte Technology Fast 50(TM) awards. Additionally, Haivision was also ranked among the 500 fastest growing companies in North America in Deloitte's Technology Fast 500(TM). The awards recognize organizations with the highest percentage of revenue growth over five years. Haivision has grown by 387 percent within the five year period.

"Canadian Fast 50 companies and Technology Fast 500 winners innovate, demonstrate entrepreneurship, create jobs, and invest in R&D," said Richard Lee, national leader, technology, media & telecommunications industry group, Deloitte. "Haivision is an example of a company that shows passion, determination, and drive that are so important for growth in the technology sector."

"Haivision has established itself as a premier digital media solutions provider within the enterprise and across the Internet, serving customers worldwide in multiple markets," said Mirko Wicha, president and CEO of Haivision. "We are delighted to be recognized once again for our achievements. Thanks to our commitment to innovation, quality, and operational excellence, our portfolio of products and solutions continues to grow. With global deployments across significant market segments and a revolutionary new line up of products and services about to be unveiled, 2013 will be even more impactful for Haivision and its customers."

Haivision experienced an impressive 47 percent increase in revenue growth in 2011 in USD, a 45 percent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the past seven years, and 20 consecutive quarters of positive EBITDA results. The company maintains a strategic focus on enterprise, medical/healthcare, education, military/federal, house of worship, sports, and entertainment markets. Its video streaming solutions are deployed for large-scale events such as the London Games; keep financial traders up to date; are used daily to connect integrated operating rooms within the world's leading hospitals; capture and deliver video assets across top university campuses; and support mission critical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) operations within the military.

Now in its 15th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program recognizes leaders in the Canadian technology industry and tracks the successful growth of Canadian-grown global leaders. The program augments the broader Deloitte North American Technology Fast 500 initiative, with winners automatically eligible for this elite ranking.

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50(TM)

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50(TM) program is Canada's pre-eminent technology awards program. Celebrating business growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship, the program features four distinct categories including the Technology Fast 50 Ranking and Companies-to-Watch Awards (early-stage Canadian tech companies in business less than five years, with the potential to be a future Deloitte Technology Fast 50 candidate). Program sponsors include Deloitte, Gowlings, Wellington Financial, TMX Group, HUB International HKMB, National Angel Capital Organization, CVCA, MaRS and IGLOO Software. For further information, visit www.fast50.ca.

About Deloitte's 2012 Technology Fast 500(TM)

Technology Fast 500(TM), conducted by Deloitte & Touche LLP, provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, and clean technology companies -- both public and private -- in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2007 to 2011.

About Haivision

Haivision delivers advanced technology for streaming, recording, managing, and distributing secure IP video and interactive media within the enterprise, education, medical/healthcare, and federal/military markets. Haivision is a private company based in Montreal and Chicago, with technical excellence centers in Beaverton, Ore.; Austin, Texas; and Hamburg, Germany. With a global sales and support organization, Haivision distributes its products through value-added resellers, system integrators, distributors, and OEMs worldwide. More information is available at www.haivision.com.

