HARMAN’s AKG K553PRO Studio Headphones Combine Closed-Back Performance and Open-Back Sound Quality

ANAHEIM, California – Offering closed-back performance and open-back sound for monitoring, mixing and mastering, HARMAN’s AKG today introduced its K553 PRO closed-back studio headphones. The K553 PRO’s provides an optimal balance of noise-isolating qualities of closed-back headphones and the spacious, multi-dimensional sound of an open-back design.

The K553 PRO headphones feature 50mm drivers for a strong, yet accurate and distinguished bass response as needed for monitoring and mastering contemporary music. The extra-large soft ear pads and lightweight over-ear design ensure stress-free listening over several hours, while the 2D-axis mechanism enables full flat folding for easy storage and handling on the road.

With its low-impedance drivers, the K553 PRO is sensitive enough to also be used on laptops and mobile devices, so the soft high-quality cable is equipped with a 3.5mm (1/8”) plug. A screw-on adapter to 6.3mm (1/4”) is included.

“Regardless of environment, requirements for headphones remain constant: realistic, sophisticated sound reproduction and comfort,” said Philipp Schuster, Product Line Manager, Headphones, AKG. “The new K553 PRO offers these qualities and more, while also being extremely affordable!”

